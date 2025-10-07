Axo Copper: Exploring a High-Grade Copper Project with Historic Production in Mexico
|14:46
|12:33
|Bank of America sieht Kupfer als Profiteur des KI-Booms
|Mo
|Mehrere Faktoren treiben: Kupfer auf Rekordkurs - Angebotssorgen und schwacher Dollar treiben
|30.09.
|Bank of America: Kupfer könnte auf bis zu 15.000 USD pro Tonne steigen
|28.09.
|Kurse geraten ins Stocken…: Wochenrückblick KW 39-2025: Rolltreppen-Panne auch an den Märkten?
|AXO COPPER CORP
|0,240
|+6,19 %