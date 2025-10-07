Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to report that a Temporary Discharge Permit Application for Closed Facility Exploration has been submitted to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. The Kinsley project is located on unpatented claims on Federal land managed by the US Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and is subject to regulation by branches of the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection.

The Kinsley Mountain Mine produced gold from 1994 through 1998 and was closed in 1999 after the mine owner at the time filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. The mine site was subsequently reclaimed by the BLM from 2004 through 2006. This Temporary Discharge Permit Application for Closed Facility Exploration seeks authorization to sample the closed and reclaimed heap leach pad to perform metallurgical testing to assess the potential for the material to be further processed in a future mine operation. This is part of the Company's evaluation for developing a district-scale gold project in the extensive sediment-hosted Carlin-type gold mineralization surrounding the former open pit mine area.

As previously reported, the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada is a past producer that yielded approximately 138,000 ounces of near-surface open pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999. Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 418,000 indicated ounces at 2.63 g/t gold and 117,000 inferred ounces at 1.51 g/t gold, which include 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold within the high-grade Western Flank Zone1.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of the team at Thorne Solutions LLC in Carson City, Nevada for their contribution to completing the permit application in a timely manner. We believe the comprehensive application addresses all relevant matters, with the Company's technical team standing by should there be any follow-up comments from the regulator," commented Andrew Neale.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CopAur

CopAur is focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

1Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

