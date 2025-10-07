Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or the "Company"), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is pleased to announce that award-winning advertising and marketing C-suite executive Steven Moy has joined its Board of Directors.

With over three decades of experience in advertising, technology, and digital transformation, Mr. Moy brings a rare combination of strategic vision, technical acumen, and deep industry relationships that will help guide Vertiqal's next phase of growth.

"Vertiqal is at a pivotal moment in its evolution, expanding content distribution and programmatic guaranteed inventory, with managed services growing as our remit with clients expands well beyond gaming. Steven's connectivity and intelligence will be a valuable asset to my team and me," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "His capacity to bridge tech, creativity, and business growth aligns exactly with the direction we're heading."

Steven Moy: A Profile in Leadership & Transformation

Steven Moy is well known in the agency and media world for his ability to lead digitally empowered growth across global brands and organizations. Zippia+4Executive Board | Fast Company+4adobo Magazine Online+4

Some highlights from his extensive career include:

In 2019, Moy was appointed CEO of Barbarian (part of Cheil Worldwide). Branding in Asia+3mediapost.com+3adobo Magazine Online+3

(part of Cheil Worldwide). Branding in Asia+3mediapost.com+3adobo Magazine Online+3 Prior to that, he served as EVP & U.S. Chief Technology Officer at R/GA , where he was responsible for monetizing technology partnerships and investments globally. adobo Magazine Online+3Adweek+3mediapost.com+3

, where he was responsible for monetizing technology partnerships and investments globally. adobo Magazine Online+3Adweek+3mediapost.com+3 Earlier roles include CEO of Isobar UK and Regional Vice President at SapientNitro (Northeast U.S.), where he led strategy and business transformation efforts. Branding in Asia+2Executive Board | Fast Company+2

and (Northeast U.S.), where he led strategy and business transformation efforts. Branding in Asia+2Executive Board | Fast Company+2 Over his career, Moy has driven large-scale transformation and digital initiatives for a number of globally recognized brands, such as McDonald's, Marvel, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson, CVS Health, American Express, Samsung, AT&T, and others. mediapost.com+3Executive Board | Fast Company+3Branding in Asia+3

Under his leadership, Barbarian expanded significantly: adding 14 new clients (e.g. American Express, Cetaphil, K-Y, Emergent Holdings), launching new business practices (including consulting), opening a global office in Warsaw, and earning inclusion in Campaign's 40 Over 40 list. Zippia+2adobo Magazine Online+2

list. Zippia+2adobo Magazine Online+2 His influence is also recognized by industry awards: Moy has been named a Campaign A-Lister , and his leadership work has earned FastCompany's World Changing Idea recognition. Executive Board | Fast Company+1

, and his leadership work has earned FastCompany's recognition. Executive Board | Fast Company+1 Mr Moy holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern, an M.S. in Computer Science from UMass, and an M.B.A. In Marketing from Boston University

"Vertiqal Studios has the capability to engage over 300 million young millennials and Gen Z audiences by delivering original content at scale across various platforms, including social media, live streaming, and live shopping. This intersection of social and commerce creates a strong demand, supported by publisher insights that guide agency actions," said Moy. "I am excited to assist the board and executive team in unlocking additional opportunities in the U.S., navigating the agency-media landscape, and helping us scale sustainably and with integrity."

Vertiqal Studios looks forward to welcoming Steven Moy's contributions as it continues to build its owned-and-operated network, deepen client relationships, and drive cross-border growth.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video and content production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 140 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269453

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios