4.8 km strike of Gold-Bearing potential emerging

Next to ~8.9Moz of gold resourcesi1

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from auger sampling at the majority owned Yono Gold Project, Guyana, adjacent to ~8.9 million ounces of indicated and inferred gold resourcesi at G2 Goldfields' (G2) Oko Main Zone (OMZ) and Ghanie deposits and G Mining Ventures' ("GMin") Oko West deposit ("OKWD").

To date results from approximately 60% of all the Company's auger sampling have been received and these indicate widespread gold anomalism across the entire property.

Key Points

Peak Surface Results: 5.1 g/t, 1.3 g/t, and 1.6 g/t Au from hand auger sampling within the upper meter of a duricrust regolith (Figure 1).

Widespread Gold Anomalism: Gold anomalies present on Yono compare favourably in scale with those overlying OKWD (4.3Moz & 1.6Moz Au I & I resources i ). Almost the entire width of Yono exhibits gold anomalism of 10-30ppb within which are embedded several highly anomalous zones. The peak gold geochemical value returned from Yono compares favourably to OKWD which has a peak soil value of ~ 2.8 g/t Au vs 5.1 g/t Au at Yono (Figure 2).

Central Large Anomaly: The largest indicated gold anomaly is the 1.5 km long " Ridgeline " anomaly (Figures 2, 3 & 4) which runs diagonally through the entirety of Yono. Ridgeline is potentially a major mineralising structure associated and/or aligned with the following: The centre line of the OMZ open pit and high grade resource- 700m north of Yono (Figure 4). Average measured S2 Foliation at OMZ (Figure 4). A major magnetic contact running through central Yono (Figure 3). A substantial artisanal working to the southwest of Yono (Figure 3), indicating that Ridgeline extends south beyond Yono.



Given Ridgeline is ~4km in strike, associated with substantial high grade gold resources, artisanal workings, surface geochemical anomalism, and a major geophysical structure within Yono, it is reasonable to assume that Ridgeline overlies a significant mineralising structure of which 1.5km strike potential lies within Yono.

Multiple Additional Targets (see Figure 3 ): Ghanie West Extension: 780m strike, 50-100ppb Au, extending from the Ghanie West vein zone working, immediately adjacent to the Project - trending SW-NE through the south of the Project and associated with a distinct magnetic contact. The Splay: 580m strike with peak auger values of 5.1 g/t and 1.6 g/t Au. The zone parallels the gross orientation of the magnetic high whose contacts host Ghanie West and Ridgeline. The Splay follows co-incident magnetic (weak internal) and strong topographic lineaments. 'Tweener: 1,000m strike, 30-375ppb Au, apparent source of significant alluvial & colluvial gold workings, located within a region of low magnetic susceptibility, located between Ridgeline and High Road. High Road (Down-dip extensions): 950m strike, located on GMin's tenure, immediately west of Yono, comprised of anomalous soil and shallow scout RC samples, likely dipping into the property. ii

Total Strike Potential: ~ 4.8 km of anomalous gold-zones identified within and immediately adjacent to Yono.

Chairman's Comment

Mr. Dominic O'Sullivan commented:

"Today is very exciting for the Company and our supporters. For me the big take home is revealed in Figure 2, where Yono can be seen to lie unequivocally within the same domain of gold enrichment, that hosts nearly 9 million ouncesi along Yono's eastern flank.

"Considering all the facts: Widespread gold anomalism, multiple zones of higher gold anomalism approaching 5 km in strike, a good smattering of high-grade results coughing out of a regolith where strong leaching of surface gold is expected; Yono's potential to host the next discovery in the developing Tier 1 Yono-Oko gold district, should not be underestimated."

Moving Forward

The Company expects to report further auger results and results of the initial trenching program as they become available. Thereafter, the company will undertake further trenching to follow up today's discovery with a view toward prioritizing targets and drill planning in the due course.

Regolith Regime - Significance for Results and Further Information

Mapping of Regolith during the Company's programs confirmed the majority of Yono is covered by a 2-4m thick indurated duricrust (Figures 5 & 6). Consequently, most hand-auger holes did not reach the targeted stone line horizon at the interface between laterite & mottled zone saprolite/bauxitic zone and only attained depths of 20-60cm. This is in distinct contrast to regolith regime overlying OKWD which is a residual laterite. As such, and as illustrated in Figure 5, the differing regolith regimes should make for to a very muted geochemical response in the duricrust encountered at Yono compared to the residual regolith immediately overlying OKWD.

Reunion Gold Corp. (predecessor and discoverer of OKWD) in their 2023 press release noted the leached nature of the duricrusts in the district:

"Soil geochemistry was an important tool used in the discovery of the Kairuni zoneiii however, in the western portion of the PL, a thick duricrust cover combined with alluvial material in drainages, has limited the effectiveness of the initial soil geochem program completed in 2020. SRCGPiv was designed to address this by drilling 10 to 20 m deep RC holes to penetrate this leached cover material and sample the saprolite beneath."

Further, as exemplified by the selected quotes from Voormeij's monograph given in the footnote below;v duricrusts regimes and their overlying soils are globally highly depleted / leached of gold, with the consequence that surface values of 25-50ppb Au may overly significant gold ore bodies. Consequently, the widespread gold anomalism encountered at Yono, in addition to discrete zones of higher anomalism, may be significant and warrants extensive follow-up sampling below the duricrust.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold in Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to generate the highest possible returns for shareholders through exploration and discovery.

Methodology

Hand auger samples were collected on an initial grid of 400 x 50m which was later infilled to 200 x 25m. Sample lines were oriented east-west. Auger samples were taken with a 3-inch diameter hand auger, with samples collected every vertical meter (or portion of a meter). Where possible auger holes were drilled to the stone line (interface of laterite and mottled zone saprolite) which in the area averages 2-4m depth. However, most auger holes did not reach target depth with many only being able to penetrate to 20-60cm. Sample weights ranged from 1-4kg and after collection, samples were stored in a secure facility at the Yono Project Site. Entire auger samples were sent to either Actlabs or MSALABS, in Georgetown, Guyana; both accredited mineral analysis laboratories. Samples were assayed via 50g charge, fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Lower detection limit is 3ppb Au. No certified gold reference standards were inserted by the Company (we await shipment of such standards) however, both MSALABS and Actlabs routinely assay internal standards and blanks, and the company inserted blanks and field duplicates (every 20th sample). On this basis no QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; estimated timing, obtaining the final approval of the TSXV, geological interpretations relating to the Yono Gold Property and potential mineral recovery processes or results. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

Foot notes:

1 The disclosure in this news release includes information on properties adjacent to Tajiri's projects. Tajiri has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in such adjacent properties, and the information presented is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yono Gold Property. The results from adjacent properties are disclosed strictly to provide context and should not be interpreted as suggesting that similar results will be obtained from the Yono Gold Property.

i Collective 5,737,400- & 3,141,000-ounces Au of indicated and inferred resources, open pit and underground, as reported in:

Lewis W. J., Sarkar C., San Martin A.J. & Gowans R. (2025) NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America, Effective Date March1, 2025; Report Date: April 24, 2025. Micon International; report prepared for G2 Goldfields Inc. https://g2goldfields.com/technical/

Beaulieu C, Leahy K., Lincoln N., Burelle A., Guido S., Murphy P., Behrens da Franca P.R,. (2025) Feasibility Study NI43-101 Technical Report Oko West Project, Effective Date April 28, 2025, Issue Date June 06, 2025. G Mining Services; report prepared for G Mining Ventures. https://downloads.ctfassets.net/hdghwvgt3xim/42yNQ6zp8FAkSRXacGSzIk/86eacbd8f9c5798be50c098fc64097f1/GMIN_2025_OKO_WEST_FS_Technical_Report_43-101-_FINAL_WEBSITE.pdf

ii This is a composite anomaly, and values of ~100->500ppb Au have been reported by Gmin from both auger and shallow RC samples (~10m) which have been reported in various news release and presentations of GMin and confirmed in subsequent NI 43-101 technical reports prepared between 2022 and 2025 for Gmin and its predecessor Reunion Gold Corp.

iii OKWD was previously called the Kairuni zone.

iv SRCGP = Scout RC Geochem Program

v "Gold Exploration in Tropical Landscapes 5th Edition" Dec 2021. Mynah Exploration Inc. ISBN 978-0-9920934 where author Danae A Voormeij notes the following:

"Duricrust: The top of a hard cap associated with duricrust, typically capping hills and forming plateaux will be greatly leached of metals. Laterite or saprolite beneath the duricrust, if it can be reached through augering or pitting, will make a better sampling medium than the soils overlying duricrust....... To ensure collecting a soil medium (S) that can indicate potential blind/underlying gold mineralization, the duricrust must be broken through and the base of the laterite sampled…

…....Too often, projects have been passed on because of the low gold grade in soil assays (e.g. 25-50 ppb Au), when it could be the low-grade mushroom cap that is part of a large economic primary gold deposit, potentially with supergene oxide enrichment zones. Trenching and pitting is conducted to test for the source of significantly sized gold dispersal halos identified in the soils....."

.......Residual: The entire laterite regolith is intact and is formed in situ. Upland areas in undulating topography are often residual. Soft laterite cap with a healthy set of upper soil horizons will provide good sampling medium in the overlying B Horizon....."

