Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") announces it has agreed to acquire a 4,836-hectare copper-gold property contiguous to the northwest of Hudbay Minerals' Copper Mountain Mine, to be known as "Copper Dome North" (the "Property").

Under the property purchase agreement, dated October 6, 2025, (the "Agreement"), the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Property, from an arm's-length vendor (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition increases the Company's flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome") size by ~60%, to 12,833 ha (from 7,997 ha) (see Figure 1: Copper Dome Project Map with Newly Acquired Copper Dome North).

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO, commented: "Though outside the formal Copper Dome footprint, the Property's proximity to Copper Mountain and its continuity within the district's geologic setting warrant the designation 'Copper Dome North.' In addition, the Property is adjacent to our 100%-owned Goldrop, an under-explored, historical small-scale producer of high-grade gold and silver. Together, these factors make the Acquisition compelling and well suited to a systematic exploration program."

Copper Dome North Acquisition Terms

The Agreement provides for the 100% acquisition of the Property with no net smelter return royalty (NSR) in consideration for 250,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), valuing the transaction at $12,500 based on a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Acquisition.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Acquisition does not involve any Non-Arm's Length Parties (as defined in Exchange policies). The Company will not devote the majority of its working capital or resources to the development of Copper Dome North. The primary focus of the Company remains the exploration and future drilling at Copper Dome. As a result, the Acquisition does not constitute a "fundamental acquisition" for the Company within the policies of the Exchange. No finders' fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Acquisition.





Figure 1: Copper Dome Project Map with Newly Acquired Copper Dome North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/269454_8dfa2c44344ed82c_001full.jpg

About Copper Dome

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. It directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (TSX: HBM) producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of 702 million tonnes grading 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 0.72 g/t Ag (hudbayminerals.com) . Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, located in the well-established Quesnel Trough Porphyry Belt, targets multiple porphyry copper-gold systems. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that Copper Dome is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

