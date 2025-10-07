New to The Street Client Partner Roadzen's DrivebuddyAI Secures EU General Safety Regulation 2144 Compliance

Becomes the World's Only Driver Monitoring System Validated Under Both Indian and EU Safety Standards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running business television brands airing as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg, congratulates its client partner Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) on a historic milestone for its flagship platform, DrivebuddyAI.

DrivebuddyAI has secured validation for compliance with the European Union's General Safety Regulation (EU GSR 2144) from Applus IDIADA in Barcelona, making it the world's only AI-powered Driver Monitoring System (DMS) validated under both India's AIS-184 and EU safety standards.

This breakthrough solidifies Roadzen's global leadership in AI-driven mobility and insurance technology, aligning with the upcoming EU NCAP 2026 mandate, which will require in-cabin driver monitoring in all new vehicles beginning July 2026.

Key Highlights

Dual Certification: Only driver monitoring platform validated under both Indian (AIS-184) and EU (GSR 2144) safety frameworks.

3.5 Billion+ Kilometers of Data: DrivebuddyAI has surpassed 3.5 billion kilometers of real-world driving data-nearly doubling within four months.

70%+ Accident Reduction: Proven AI efficacy with over 70% fewer accidents through advanced behavioral modeling and alert accuracy.

Global Showcase: DrivebuddyAI will exhibit live at InCabin Europe 2025 (Booth C210) in Barcelona, October 7-9, featuring live demos across DMS, ADAS, ADDW, DDAW, and occupant monitoring.

Leadership Commentary

Nisarg Pandya, Head of Roadzen's DrivebuddyAI, said:

"We're proud to be the only company validated for both European and Indian standards. The industry is demanding higher accuracy and fewer false alerts - and DrivebuddyAI delivers exactly that. With validated compliance for DMS and our single-box, five-compliance solution, we're fully prepared for the EU market."

Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen, added:

"We're building the world's first truly global AI foundation model for road safety-trained on billions of miles of diverse driving data. Our platform is designed to make roads safer everywhere."

About Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN)

Roadzen Inc. is a global technology leader at the intersection of AI, insurance, and mobility. Its technologies empower insurers, carmakers, and fleets to build new products, process claims faster, and improve road safety through telematics and computer vision. Recognized by Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as a top AI innovator, Roadzen operates across the U.S., U.K., and India with over 300 employees.

Visit www.roadzen.ai for more information.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the nation's longest-running business television brands, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg, reaching more than 220 million households. Through its Predictable Media model, New to The Street blends sponsored programming, earned media, and outdoor billboard dominance across Times Square and the NYC Financial District. Its YouTube channel, with over 3.5 million subscribers, provides unmatched digital distribution for its featured companies, making it the most integrated media platform for public and private companies globally.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-client-partner-roadzens-drivebuddyai-secures-eu-general-safe-1083867