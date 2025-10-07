Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 11:59
90,12 
+0,17 % +0,15
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2025 16:38 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi CMO Ned Duggan Named World's Most Maverick Marketer in Rebel 50 Public Vote

The CMO has been hailed by readers of The Drum for challenging category complacency and standing up for purity and integrity as he educates tequila drinkers and takes aim at competitors.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Originally published on The Drum
By The Drum Team, Editorial

After launching the list at The Drum Live, we then invited attendees as well as our global readership to have their say on who should be named The Rebel 50's most rebellious marketer.

The results are in and we can reveal now that Ned Duggan has come out top.

Duggan has weaponized censorship with the Bacardi brand's '100% Additive-Free Tequila' campaign, turning regulatory restrictions into a creative statement.

Click here to read more on The Drum


Ned Duggan, global chief marketing officer

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-cmo-ned-duggan-named-worlds-most-maverick-marketer-in-rebel-50-public-vote-1083887

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
