Hospitex,the fully owned Italian subsidiary of Aliko Scientific (Ikonisys SA, Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO) and leader in the production of cytology medical devices, has been awarded a prestigious public tender worth €353k by Policlinico di Bari, one of Southern Italy's most prominent university hospitals and research hubs.

This contract represents a major milestone in the adoption of Hospitex's Cytofast Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology within the hospital's Department of Pathological Anatomy, reinforcing the company's role as a reference player in cytology innovation across Italy.

The supply covers the Hospitex BLOCKfast® CYTOfast® LBC systems and associated consumables for an initial duration of five years.

Cytofast will be employed not only for cervical cytology but also for challenging organ samples such as thyroid, lung, bronchoalveolar lavages, and breast tissue-where adequate specimen preservation is crucial for reliable diagnostics.

Extravaginal cytology and fine-needle aspiration (agoaspirativa) are clinical areas in which Hospitex holds an undisputed technological leadership with no direct competitors.

From a business perspective, the BLOCKfast® CYTOfast® platforms provide a unique opportunity: with adequate commercial investment, Hospitex could target roughly 10,000 pathology departments operating across public and private hospitals worldwide, unlocking substantial long-term growth potential.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Hospitex International, stated: "Winning the Policlinico di Bari tender confirms Hospitex's positioning as a partner of choice for leading oncology centers in Italy. This contract not only secures recurring revenues but also showcases our leadership in extravaginal cytology and fine-needle aspiration-an area where we have no competition. With the right commercial push, our technology could be adopted in thousands of pathology labs globally, scaling our impact on both business growth and patient care."

Looking ahead, Hospitex continues to invest in digital pathology and the integration of its solutions with Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) technology for advanced oncology diagnostics. These innovations aim to further enhance diagnostic precision and efficiency in pathology laboratories across Italy and internationally.

About POLICLINICO DI BARI

Policlinico di Bari is a nationally recognized center of excellence for diagnosis, research, and treatment of complex oncological and chronic diseases. The Department of Pathological Anatomy conducts histological, cytological, extemporaneous, immunohistochemical, and molecular diagnostic analyses, playing a central role in the regional oncology network as defined by the Puglia Region. Its mission is to provide increasingly accurate, appropriate, and sustainable diagnostic services by fostering collaboration among professionals and the sharing of standardized protocols. It is specialized in ovarian cancer diagnostic and treatment.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

