Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A3DQSE | ISIN: FI4000519228 | Ticker-Symbol: DTV0
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 17:18
1,696 Euro
-0,24 % -0,004
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 16:30 Uhr
WithSecure Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: WithSecure Corporation lowers its outlook for 2025 Elements Cloud products and services ARR growth

WithSecure Corporation | Inside Information | 7 October 2025 at 17:30 EEST

Inside information, profit warning: WithSecure Corporation lowers its outlook for 2025 Elements Cloud products and services ARR growth

WithSecure Corporation lowers its outlook for Elements Cloud products and services ARR growth for 2025.

The company now expects its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Elements Cloud products and services to grow by 3-10 % from the previous year (previous outlook: 10-20 %). In the end of 2024, Elements Cloud ARR was EUR 83.3 million.

The outlooks for Elements Company segment's Adjusted EBITDA, (3-7% of revenue) and Cloud Protection for Salesforce ARR growth (20-35%) are maintained.

Rationale for updating the outlook

WithSecure Elements Cloud software and Co-security services continue a solid ARR growth year-on-year. However, Managed Services for larger direct enterprise customers have experienced customer churn from several customers during 2025, including the biggest Managed Services customer. The ARR gap is less likely to be fully recovered in the remainder of 2025.

New outlook for 2025

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) for Elements Cloud products and services will grow by 3-10 % from the end of 2024. At the end of 2024, Elements Cloud ARR was EUR 83.3 million.

Elements Company segment's Adjusted EBITDA will be 3-7% of revenue.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Cloud Protection for Salesforce (CPSF) will grow by 20-35% from the end of 2024. At the end of 2024, CPSF ARR was EUR 12.8 million.

Previous outlook for 2025

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Elements Cloud products and services will grow by 10-20% from the end of 2024. At the end of 2024, Elements Cloud ARR was EUR 83.3 million.

Elements Company segment's Adjusted EBITDA will be 3-7% of revenue.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Cloud Protection for Salesforce (CPSF) will grow by 20-35% from the end of 2024. At the end of 2024, CPSF ARR was EUR 12.8 million.

Contact information:
Tom Jansson
CFO
WithSecure Corporation
+358 9 2520 0700
investor-relations@withsecure.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
