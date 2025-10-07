Cash position amounted to €0.6 million as of September 30, 2025

GenSight Biologics ("GenSight Biologics" or the "Company") (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today reported its cash position as of September 30, 2025.

Cash Position and Outlook

GenSight Biologics' cash and cash equivalents totalled €0.6 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to €0.3 million as of June 30, 2025.

On October 1, 2025, the company received the net proceeds from the fundraising completed on September 26, 2025, totaling €3.0 million, net of the repayment of €0.7 million principal on the convertible bonds held by Heights Capital. As of October 1, 2025, GenSight Biologics' cash and cash equivalents totaled €3.6 million.

The company has sufficient net working capital to meet its obligations only until the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. However, the cash runway could extend to the end of May 2026 if a positive regulatory decision occurs before the end of the year.

The Management's plan and financing strategy presented in the HY 2025 Financial Statement press release issued on September 29, 2025 remains valid.

Share Information

As of October 1, 2025, GenSight Biologics had 174,475,604 outstanding ordinary shares.

About GenSight Biologics S.A.

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010 (lenadogene nolparvovec) is in Phase III in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. GS010 is currently in clinical development, has not to date been granted marketing authorization in France or any other jurisdiction, and is therefore not available commercially. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion expected proceeds and anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the anticipated cash runway of the Company; and future expectations, plans and prospects of the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed Private Placement and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the filings the Company makes with the AMF from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Chief Financial Officer

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

jeumiastowski@gensight-biologics.com