

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF.PK), Tuesday announced its decision to extend the contract of Chief Executive Officer Stefan Klebert through the end of December 2028.



Concurrently, the Board appointed Alexander Kocherscheidt as Chief Financial Officer. He will be succeeding Bernd Brinker, effective October 31, 2025.



At present, Kocherscheidt works as CFO of GEA's Liquid & Powder Technologies Division.



Moreover, the Board has decided to streamline the leadership structure through the dissolution of 14-member Global Executive Committee.



In addition to this, the company will bring some structural changes, such as creation of three restructured divisions to be separate Executive Board areas focused on strategic business areas, CEO will hold direct responsibility for the key growth markets China and India, and New People & Sustainability Executive Board area to combine HR, Sustainability, and Legal.



These changes are expected to strengthen agility, accelerate implementation, and contribute to Mission 30 strategic targets.



Currently, GEA's stock is trading at 63.40 euros, down 0.24 percent on the Frankfurt.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News