DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 07-Oct-2025 / 17:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 07/10/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 12,690 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 596.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 596.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 596.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,955,621 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,435,744. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 October 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 7 October 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 596.0000 12,690

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 10000 596.00 09:56:33 00077323507TRLO0 XLON 37 596.00 13:14:37 00077328624TRLO0 XLON 107 596.00 14:02:58 00077329621TRLO0 XLON 37 596.00 14:18:35 00077329975TRLO0 XLON 131 596.00 14:26:56 00077330143TRLO0 XLON 1135 596.00 15:24:21 00077332679TRLO0 XLON 220 596.00 15:24:21 00077332680TRLO0 XLON 130 596.00 15:24:22 00077332681TRLO0 XLON 23 596.00 15:28:53 00077332928TRLO0 XLON 26 596.00 15:28:58 00077332936TRLO0 XLON 179 596.00 15:39:41 00077333425TRLO0 XLON 131 596.00 15:39:42 00077333426TRLO0 XLON 142 596.00 15:40:49 00077333460TRLO0 XLON 14 596.00 16:10:35 00077334963TRLO0 XLON 138 596.00 16:12:29 00077335076TRLO0 XLON 67 596.00 16:21:07 00077335593TRLO0 XLON 2 596.00 16:23:57 00077335769TRLO0 XLON 131 596.00 16:23:57 00077335770TRLO0 XLON 40 596.00 16:35:17 00077336610TRLO0 XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 404418 EQS News ID: 2209502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2209502&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)