emeis: Results for the first half of 2025

Continued recovery trajectory for our businesses: further increases in occupancy rates and revenue

Continued increase in occupancy rates : +1.7 points year-on-year to 87%, and +1.9 points for nursing homes

: +1.7 points year-on-year to 87%, Favorable momentum has continued since the end of the first half

since the end of the first half Sustained revenue growth of +6.2% on an organic basis 1

on an organic basis Outperformance in nursing homes (+8.6%) and internationally (+8.1%)

Significant improvement in operating margins and cash flowcost control reinforces the favorable momentum of the business

EBITDAR up +19.5% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis 1 , with strong growth momentum in Northern Europe and France

up year-on-year on a like-for-like basis , with strong growth momentum in Northern Europe and France EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) up +79% on a like-for-like basis 1

up on a like-for-like basis Net operating cash flow of €62 million, up +€74 million

of €62 million, Free Cash Flow (FCF) now positive (at €26 million), up +€204 million

now positive (at €26 million), Performance supported by the recovery in business activity, control of operating expenses, development capex and working capital, and the continuation of divestments

Net income attributable to the Group still negative (-€137 million), but favorable momentum fuels medium-term confidence

Disposal targets largely exceeded: €2.1 billion in disposals completed since mid-2022 or secured to date

€931 million in divestments cashed-in since mid-2022, including €273 million since the beginning of 2025 (€195 million at the end of June)

including €273 million since the beginning of 2025 (€195 million at the end of June) and €1.16 billion in divestments secured2to date, including €761 million under the real estate partnership secured in September, with the creation of a real estate vehicle

Improved financial structure: operational momentum, disposals, and new factoring programs

Net debt stable at June 30, 2025, excluding IFRS 3 , but down €233 million post-IFRS 5 to €4,468 million (including the impact of disposals in advanced negotiations)

stable at June 30, 2025, excluding IFRS , but (including the impact of disposals in advanced negotiations) The closing of transactions currently under agreement (notably the real estate project) will further reduce the Group's net debt

of transactions currently under agreement (notably the real estate project) will further reduce the Group's net debt Net debt/EBITDA ratio 4 is improving rapidly to 15.4x (vs. 19.5x at the end of December 2024, and nearly 23x at the end of June 2024) ...

to 15.4x (vs. 19.5x at the end of December 2024, and nearly 23x at the end of June 2024) ... ...and close to 13x pro forma for the main disposals secured since end-June 2025

Access to liquidity strengthened by more than €200 million with two new factoring programs

Confirmation of 2025 targets and momentum expected to continue towards 2028

EBITDAR 2025 expected to increase by +15% to +18% on a like-for-like basis 5 compared to 2024

compared to 2024 Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue on a like-for-like basis 6 expected to be between +4% and +5% (2024-2028)

(CAGR) on a like-for-like basis expected to be Average annual growth rate (CAGR) of EBITDAR at constant scope4expected to be between +12% and +16% (2024-2028)

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer: "We are proud of our results for the first half of the year, which show that we are delivering on our operational and financial commitments, in line with our announced strategy. With visibility improving, we are now confident about the future, as evidenced by the confirmation of our guidance for 2025 and the outlook for 2028 that we are sharing today.

The recovery in our operating performance, which began over a year ago, is continuing, reflecting the smooth progress of our restructuring plan launched in mid-2022 and the commitment of all emeis teams.

In addition, the recent announcement of the creation by emeis of a real estate company dedicated to healthcare real estate operated in Europe will enable us to exceed our divestment targets and reduce our net debt by nearly €700 million, while retaining control over our assets through effective governance.

By becoming a Mission-Driven Company in June 2025, the Group is also opening a new chapter in the service of an inclusive, sustainable, and deeply human social project. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the emeis teams who work hard every day with a renewed commitment to our residents, our patients, and their loved ones."

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in healthcare, nursing, and support for the most vulnerable, emeis is present in some 20 countries and covers five areas of expertise: psychiatric clinics, medical and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care and services, and assisted living facilities.

emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and beneficiaries each year. emeis is committed to and mobilized around addressing one of the major challenges facing our societies: the increase in the number of people made vulnerable by life events, old age, or mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, enshrining four commitments in its articles of association: working to change perceptions of the most vulnerable and their loved ones to achieve true inclusion; to contribute to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our professions; to make caring for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social ties and territorial cohesion; and to innovate in order to contribute to care that respects the planet and living beings.

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, and CAC All-Tradable indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

1- Key items in the income statement at the end of June 2025

All of the Group's income statement aggregates show a significant improvement compared to the first half of 2024.

Operating margins grew steadily, driven by continued organic revenue growth and control of operating expenses. EBITDAR margins increased across all geographic regions, with France and Northern Europe making a significant contribution

The Group's EBITDAR was up +18.5%, and EBITDA was up +72% compared to the first half of 2024.

As a result, current operating income (EBIT) rose significantly, improving by +€116 million in a single year. It now stands at €102 million, compared with a negative figure a year ago.

Net financial expenses fell by nearly €16 million, partly reflecting the effects of the €390 million capital increase carried out in the first half of 2024.

Net income attributable to the Group, although still negative in the first half, increased by €120 million over the period, suggesting a favorable trend that is encouraging for the coming half-years.

2- Revenue: continued growth, driven mainly by nursing homes and international operations

At the end of June 2025, the Group's revenue stood at €2,908 million, up +6.2% on an organic basis7. This increase reflects the combination of three factors, all positively oriented:

Positive price effect , supporting organic growth by +3.4%

, supporting organic growth by +3.4% An increase in the average occupancy rate of around +1.7 points, contributing +1.8% to organic growth

average of around +1.7 points, contributing +1.8% to organic growth Contribution from new facilities opened since early 2024 (18 months), still in the ramp-up phase (+1%)

Sustained growth in the nursing home segment

Organic revenue growth thus reflects the continued recovery of emeis's activities, which began over a year ago and is now bearing fruit. Since mid-2022, the Group has been working to segment its offering in order to better meet the needs of its residents and patients, while also stepping up its efforts to improve the quality of care and the experience of its residents. These efforts have been accompanied by the launch of a new brand, marking the Group's renewal.

The momentum is mainly driven by nursing homes (nearly two-thirds of the Group's business), whose revenue grew by nearly +9% organically, driven by a significant increase in the average occupancy rate (just under 2 points over 12 months).

However, the Clinics business posted a more modest performance, due to base effects that had an unfavorable impact in the first quarter, but also to a lower number of full days of hospitalization in healthcare facilities, which reduced the volume of business generated by private rooms.

At the same time however, day hospitalization continues to grow, with the average number of patients up +10% compared to the first half of 2024 in the region of France for post acute care, in line with the Group's ambitions.

Particularly strong organic growth in Northern Europe and Southern Europe Latin America

Performance was particularly strong in non-domestic European markets, benefiting from significant pricing effects in Germany and Austria in particular, but also in the Netherlands and Belgium, and a sharp increase in occupancy, particularly in the Netherlands and Spain. The favorable contribution of recent openings was mainly observed in the Netherlands but also contributed significantly to growth in Spain.

In France, although momentum remains favorable in the nursing home segment, it is more modest in the clinic segment. Growth momentum is mainly driven by an increase in occupancy rates.

It should also be noted that revenue growth in Central Europe (+4.6%) was reduced by the sale of the Group's activities in the Czech Republic, which were removed from the Group's scope on March 31, 2025. On a like-for-like basis, revenue in this region grew by nearly +8%.

3- Occupancy rate: favorable momentum continues

The Group's average occupancy rate rose by +1.7 points year-on-year to reach 87% at the end of June 2025 (vs. 85.3% at the end of June 2024), continuing the gradual recovery in this aggregate that began in early 2024.

This recovery is mainly driven by nursing homes, whose average occupancy rate rose by +1.9 points year-on-year to 86.5% in the first half of 2025 (vs. 85.3% at the end of 2024 and 82.1% at the end of 2023).

It should be noted that these occupancy rates would be higher in mature markets alone, excluding recent openings and establishments undergoing restructuring. Excluding these establishments, the Group's average occupancy rate would be 88.2%. Excluding establishments in ramp-up would increase occupancy rates in the Netherlands and Southern European countries (Portugal and Spain) by nearly +3 points.

The recovery trend that has been emerging since the end of the first half of 2024 is therefore continuing, with growth across all of the Group's geographical areas of operation, with the exception of Southern Europe, where the rate is temporarily impacted by significant openings in the last quarter of 2024. Although the levels achieved still fall short of the Group's ambitions, the momentum of the recovery is encouraging and confirms the favorable trend in which the Group finds itself.

In France (41% of the Group's revenue), the average occupancy rate rose by +1.7 points to 87.5%.

In nursing homes in France, the occupancy rate rose by +1.8 points compared to the first half of 2024 to 83.7%, continuing to mark an acceleration in the upward trend (at the end of 2024, it was up +1.1 points compared to the end of 2023).

(41% of the Group's revenue), the average occupancy rate rose by +1.7 points to In nursing homes in France, the occupancy rate rose by +1.8 points compared to the first half of 2024 to 83.7%, continuing to mark an acceleration in the upward trend (at the end of 2024, it was up +1.1 points compared to the end of 2023). In Northern Europe (30% of revenue), the occupancy rate continues to grow at a steady pace, rising by +2.8% to 85.4%. This strong momentum reflects the continued recovery of business in Germany, with an annual improvement rate that remains at nearly +3 points, as well as the ramp-up of recently opened facilities in the Netherlands.

(30% of revenue), This strong momentum reflects the continued recovery of business in Germany, with an annual improvement rate that remains at nearly +3 points, as well as the ramp-up of recently opened facilities in the Netherlands. In Central Europe (17% of revenue), occupancy rates are now approaching 92% on average, returning to pre-COVID levels and posting solid year-on-year growth of +2 points.

(17% of revenue), occupancy rates are now approaching 92% on average, returning to pre-COVID levels and posting solid year-on-year growth of +2 points. In Southern Europe Latin America (8% of Group revenue), the improvement is also notable, although offset by the weight of recently opened facilities, mainly in the last quarter of 2024. Excluding recently opened facilities, the occupancy rate stands at over 92% in the region.

4- Operating margins: strong growth in EBITDAR and EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16)

The favorable trend in revenue (+6.2% LfL) had a very positive impact on operating margins in the first half of 2025, with increases at constant perimeter (restated for the impact of operational disposals since the beginning of the year8 of +19.5 for EBITDAR, and +79.3% for EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 over one year.

These performances thus reflect the effect of growth in operations, reinforced by the control of operating expenses, whose growth remains significantly lower than that of revenue. As a result, the weight of operating expenses related to revenue continues to gradually decrease, in line with the Group's ambitions.

It should also be noted that operating margins have improved significantly, even though the contribution from capital gains on disposals was significantly lower in the first half of 2025 (around €5 million) than in the first half of 2024 (around €14 million).

As a percentage of revenue, the EBITDA margin (excluding IFRS 16) increased by +2.1 points year-on-year. The EBITDAR margin increased by +1.6 points on a like-for-like basis, although it is still below the Group's target, now standing at +13.8%.

The momentum observed is particularly encouraging, especially in Northern Europe, with strong performance in Germany and the Netherlands.

Overall, the two main regions contributing to the Group's EBITDAR growth are Northern Europe and France. Central European countries, which continue to enjoy a favorable trend, are posting higher operating margins, also contributing to the growth of the Group's operating margins.

5- Creation of a real estate company dedicated to healthcare properties operated by emeis: reduction of more than €700 million in the Group's net debt

On September 23, 2025, the Farallon Capital investment funds, as lead investor, and TwentyTwo Real Estate made a firm commitment to emeis to create a real estate company dedicated to healthcare real estate assets operated by the Group. They will invest €761 million in emeis around the end of the year, representing 62% of the appraised value at the end of 2024 of the assets held by this vehicle.

This transaction allows the Group's exceeds its divestment targets9 (€1.5bn from mid 2022 to end 2025).

The investors' contribution would thus reduce emeis' net debt by nearly €700 million. The transaction also lays the foundations for the Group's longer-term real estate strategy and will enable it to retain a potentially significant share of the future value creation of the vehicle, with the recovery of the real estate cycle for healthcare assets that appears to be taking shape today.

The real estate portfolio of this property company comprises 68 assets with an appraised value of €1,220 million10 at the end of 2024, reflecting an average yield of around 6%. The assets, which will continue to be operated entirely by emeis, are located 68% in France, 19% in Germany, and 13% in Spain. Overall, 48% of this portfolio consists of nursing home buildings and 52% of clinics.

Once the information and consultation procedures with the representative bodies of the emeis Group have been completed and the conditions precedent11 have been lifted, this consortium of investors will grant emeis an investment of €761 million. This transaction will be structured through the subscription of financial securities (including preferred shares).

The payment of remuneration, as decided by the emeis Group, will enable investors to achieve a target return of at least 6% per annum. Over the life of the instrument, investors anticipate an overall internal rate of return of around 12%, and emeis will retain 90% of the potential additional value created.

This partnership is planned for a period of five years and could be extended for an additional two years. It may also be terminated at the sole discretion of emeis. At the end of this partnership, several scenarios are possible. Ultimately, emeis could rely on new capital partners to support the development of this real estate company, which is emeis' long-term real estate benchmark.

The vehicle, which will be controlled by emeis (which will remain in charge of real estate asset management), will therefore be fully consolidated.

6- Disposal plan now achieved and exceeded, with €2.1 billion realized since mid-2022 or secured to date, including €1.16 billion remaining to be cashed-in in the coming months

Since mid-2022, the volume of disposals completed or signed to date now amounts to nearly €2.1 billion12, significantly exceeding the disposal target that emeis had set at €1.5 billion between mid-2022 and the end of 2025. These disposals mainly consist of real estate transactions, but also include disposals of operating assets.

A total of €1.4 billion in disposals have been finalized since the beginning of 2025 or are secured to date, including:

€276 million in divestments finalized/cashed in since the beginning of the year (vs. €195 million at the end of June 2025), including: €137 million in real estate disposals finalized since the beginning of the year, mainly through sale and leaseback transactions (with a yield of less than 6%), of which €65 million was collected before the end of June, with the remainder collected during July. €139 million from operational disposals, mainly in the Czech Republic, most of which was received at the end of the first quarter of 2025

since the beginning of the year (vs. €195 million at the end of June 2025), including: Nearly €1.16 billion in transactions secured to date, still to be cashed in €400 million in real estate transactions signed and secured to date, but still to be cashed in €761 million to be cashed in around the end of the year, from the creation of a real estate vehicle open to third-party investors, representing 62% of the appraised value of a pan-European portfolio of 68 assets located in France, Spain, and Germany.



The Group's disposal targets have now been achieved. However, in line with its opportunistic approach and in the interests of its shareholders, it is still engaged in other discussions and negotiations that could lead to new transactions, if and only if the terms of the disposals are deemed satisfactory and in the Group's interests.

7- Cash flow at the end of June 2025: free cash flow now positive

At the end of June 2025 compared to the first half of 2024:

EBITDAR increased by +€66 million to €158 million

Net current operating cash flow increased by +€74 million to €62 million

Recurring free cash flow increased by +€86 million but remained negative at €45 million

Free cash flow improved by +€204 million to €26 million

The cash flow table at the end of June 2025 also shows that the operational recovery trend is reflected in almost all intermediate items.

Net current operating cash flow is now positive, amounting to nearly €62 million compared with €-12 million in the first half of 2024, representing an increase of +€74 million in 12 months. This increase is driven by improved operating margins, as well as control over maintenance capex and other current operating cash flows (mainly working capital), thus extending the trends observed since last year.

Recurring free cash flow improved by +€86 million over 12 months, approaching operational equilibrium although still negative (-€45 million).

Free cash flow (FCF) is now positive, standing at €26 million, up +€204 million over 12 months, as a result of the combined effect of the Group's improved operating performance and the successful execution of the divestment program and the gradual reduction in development capex, reflecting the progress of development programs and the precautionary measures taken last year.

8- Financial Structure: Net Debt, Cash Position, and Leverage Ratio

A favorable trajectory for the Group's net debt

Post-IFRS 5, net debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) stood at €4,468 million, down -€233 million, resulting from the IFRS 5 effect linked to one or more divestment transactions, for which negotiations are now at very advanced stage.

The Group's net debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities and excluding IFRS 5) stood at approximately €4,777 million13 at the end of June 2025, compared with €4,775 million at the end of 2024. This stabilization is the result of positive free cash flow of around €26 million in the first half of the year, reflecting both the continued execution of the disposal program and the improvement in operating aggregates. Changes in scope (non-cash) occurred, increasing net debt by approximately and €22 million.

This stability during the first half of the year is the result of:

Proceeds from disposals during the first half of the year, net of acquisitions (€166 million)

Progress on investment programs (development Capex) and non-recurring items totaling €95 million in the first half of 2025, compared with €190 million in the first half of 2024

Various items, including recurring free cash flow, which remains negative for the half-year (-€45 million), although this is a significant improvement compared to the first half of 2024 (-€131 million).

As a result, the cash position excluding IFRS 5 application amounted to €399 million at the end of June 2025 (vs. €524 million at the end of December 2024). Post-IFRS 5, it stood at €376 million at the end of June 2025 (vs. €518 million at the end of December 2024).

A leverage ratio that is now showing a solid improvement momentum...

The leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA14) shows a clear improvement at 15.4x at the end of June 2025 (vs. 19.5x at the end of 2024, and 23.1x at the end of June 2024). This favorable trend will continue in the coming quarters, driven by the transactions secured in September.

... an improvement already underway that should continue

Pro forma for disposals completed since the end of June 2025, and the impacts from the creation of the Group's real estate company, but also disposals for which the progress of negotiations justifies IFRS 5 treatment, the Group's balance sheet structure is improving even further.

The Group's pro forma consolidated net debt at the end of June, after these transactions, would then be close to €3.8 billion

The net debt/EBITDA ratio at the end of June, pro forma for these transactions, would then be close to 13x, a significant improvement compared to the end of 2024 (19.5x) and even more so compared to the end of June 2024 (23.1x).

Access to liquidity already significantly strengthened with new factoring programs

Between June and September 2025, emeis significantly strengthened its access to liquidity by:

Extending in the first half (in June) an existing factoring program of nearly €30 million in June

Then signing since then a new factoring program in July, set up for SMR clinics, for a ceiling of €120 million in additional liquidity.

And in September, another program covering psychiatric clinics, with a ceiling of €75 million

9- 2025 outlook confirmed and medium-term momentum extended

The medium-term outlook for the Group's reference markets is particularly promising for healthcare and support activities for the most vulnerable people.

The population of seniors aged over 75 is expected to grow by more than 30% over the next 10 years, representing 14% of the population. The structural shortage of supply in the nursing home market will therefore increase each year, reaching a deficit of around 550,000 beds by 2030 and 800,000 beds by 2035 in the five main emeis markets. To illustrate the scale of this future supply shortfall, the French market currently has a total of 650,000 beds.

The prevalence of psychological disorders and chronic diseases also continues to grow significantly, creating a further risk of insufficient supply in the coming years.

This major shortage offers the emeis Group solid visibility for the coming years, with an offer matching strong growth in demand.

In the short term the operational recovery trajectory particularly since the second half of 2024 is confirmed. This trend will continue in 2025 under the combined effects of a recovery in occupancy rates, the capture of favorable price effects, and better control of operating expenses.



In 2025, the Group anticipates EBITDAR to increase by +15% to +18% on a like-for-like basis over the year (excluding the effects of operational disposals already completed or to be completed in 2025) compared to 2024, thereby extending and accentuating the performance improvement momentum that began in mid-2024.

In the longer term the Group anticipates that the improvement in financial performance that began in the second half of 2024 should continue.

Between now and 2028, the growth momentum in operating margins will be supported by a gradual normalization of occupancy rates to industry standards (i.e., above 90%), the continued capture of favorable price effects, and the control of operating expenses, which the Group anticipates will continue to grow at a slower pace than its revenue.



The trajectory on a like-for-like basis (excluding the impact of potential operational disposals between early 2025 and 2028) for revenue and EBITDAR margin between 2024 and 2028 is expected to continue the momentum anticipated in 2025.



Thus:

The average annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue at constant scope is expected to be between +4% and +5% between 2024 and 2028.

at constant scope is expected to be The Group's average annual growth rate (CAGR) for EBITDAR on a like-for-like basis is expected to be between +12% and +16% between 2024 and 2028

10- Continuation of the extra-financial transformation of the Group, and recognition of this momentum by specialist agencies

Adoption of mission-driven company status

On June 26, 2025, emeis's General Shareholders' Meeting approved the inclusion in the company's articles of association of four commitments embodying its transformation into a Mission-Driven Company

"Working to change perceptions of the most vulnerable and their relatives to achieve true inclusion," because connecting with others is also healing.

"Contribute to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our professions," because they have never been so essential.

"Make caring for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social ties and territorial cohesion," because it is essential to stand alongside all those who are committed to this cause.

"Innovate to contribute to care that respects the planet and living things," because our health also depends on the world around us.

Improvement in the Group's extra-financial rating

Since the beginning of the year, certain ratings issued by non-financial rating agencies with which emeis is in constant dialogue have been updated.

The risk level assigned to the Group by Sustainalytics is now rated "medium" (vs. "high" at the beginning of 2024), with a score improvement of 20

The ESG score assigned to the Group by S&P has improved by 7%.

The ratings from S&P (32), ISS and Sustainalytics (24.5) are already above the sector average, and the CDP Climate score (C) is in line with the sector average.

Your Voice employee survey

The first edition of the annual Your Voice @emeis employee survey your opinion matters! (January 7-31, 2025) had a 48% participation rate (up to 80% in some countries such as Ireland and Poland) and more than 42,000 comments. The level of engagement stands at 62%, with generally positive perceptions compared to external benchmarks: recognition (+9 points), quality of leadership (+5 points), mutual support and team spirit (+4 points), training and development (+5 to +8 points).

While the adequacy of resources in a context of scarcity remains a challenge, this first edition shows encouraging mobilization, particularly in a Group where the majority of employees are not connected.

100% of the results have been shared with the teams and are being rolled out according to the "3 x 3" principle (3 actions at 3 levels: country/region/establishment). In France, for example, more than 750 actions are underway.

Publication of the Group's first sustainability report

emeis is subject to the European Union's CSRD directive and has transformed its reporting to comply with regulatory requirements. This major project provided an opportunity for the Group to improve its ESG performance monitoring by broadening the scope of its reporting, but also to thoroughly reassess the Group's material ESG issues, moving from a simple materiality analysis to a double materiality analysis. The Group's first sustainability report, the result of this work, received no reservations from the auditors responsible for its verification. The report has been rated by independent bodies as meeting the highest SBF 120 standards.

APPENDICES

In connection with this publication, a web conference hosted by Laurent Guillot (Chief Executive Officer) and Jean-Marc Boursier (Chief Financial Officer) is scheduled for September 30 at 9:30 a.m. (CEST). The presentation given during the conference will be posted online at the same time, and a recording of the web conference will be available on the Company's website.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT THE END OF JUNE 2025

emeis S.A. publishes its half-year results approved by the Board of Directors on September 29, 2025.15

Number of ordinary shares at the end of June 2025: 161,091,884

Number of diluted shares at the end of June 2025 (excluding treasury shares): 162,643,150

DEFINITIONS

Organic growth The Group's organic revenue growth includes:

1. The change in revenue (N vs. N-1) of existing facilities resulting from changes in their occupancy rates and daily rates;

2. Changes in revenue (N vs. N-1) for facilities that were restructured or whose capacity was increased in N or N-1;

3. Revenue generated in N by facilities created in N or N-1, and the change in revenue for recently acquired facilities over a period in N equivalent to the consolidation period in N-1. EBITDAR Current operating income before net depreciation, amortization, and provisions and before rental expenses On a like-for-like basis, EBITDAR growth is restated for the contribution of operational entities sold during the period. EBITDA EBITDAR net of rental expenses on contracts with a term of less than one year On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA growth is restated to exclude the contribution of operational entities sold during the period Pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA EBITDAR net of rental expenses on contracts with a term of less than one year and net of payments made under lease contracts of more than one year falling within the scope of IFRS 16 On a like-for-like basis, pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA growth is restated for the contribution of operational entities sold during the period Net financial debt Long-term financial debt short-term financial debt Cash and marketable securities (excluding rent liabilities IFRS 16) and excluding IFRS 5 Net operating cash flow Cash flow generated by current operations, net of current maintenance and IT investments. Net current operating cash flow corresponds to the sum of pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA, the change in working capital requirements, income taxes paid, and maintenance and IT investments Recurring net free cash flow (recurring free cash flow) Net operating cash flow less net financial expenses. (EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 Maintenance and IT investments Other current operating cash flows (change in working capital and taxes) debt expense) Net free cash flow before financing (free cash flow) Net cash flow after taking into account current and non-current items, all investments, interest expenses related to debt, and the positive or negative balance related to transactions on the asset portfolio. Net free cash flow before financing corresponds to the sum of net current operating cash flow, development investments, non-current items, net income and/or costs related to asset portfolio management, and financial expenses.

WARNING

This document contains forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties concerning the Group's future growth and profitability, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties are related to factors that the Company cannot control or accurately estimate, such as future market conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this document constitutes expectations about future events and should be considered as such. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks or uncertainties described in Chapter 2 of the Company's 2024 Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

1 Constant scope Including an adjustment for "constant number of days" related to the calendar difference between 2024 and 2025 (2024 is a leap year)

2 Or partial disposals

3 excluding the impact of IFRS 16, IFRS 5, unpaid accrued interest, and unearned accrued interest

4 Net debt excluding IFRS 16 and IFRS 5, EBITDA over 12 rolling months

5 Excluding the effects of disposals that occurred in 2025 or that may occur during the period

6 CAGR at constant scope (excluding the effects of operational disposals completed or that may occur during the period)

7 Including a "constant number of days" adjustment related to the calendar difference between 2024 and 2025 (leap year 2024)

8 The divested businesses (in the Czech Republic) generated EBITDAR of close to €6 million in the first half of 2024. A residual contribution to EBITDAR of €3.7 million was recorded in the first half of 2025

9 Total or partial disposals

10 Excluding duties

11 It should be noted that the Group's relevant employee representative bodies will be duly informed and consulted prior to the establishment of the real estate company and the necessary legal reorganization, with the aim of completing the planned transaction by the end of 2025. At this stage, emeis has received a firm commitment from investors to carry out the transaction described. This transaction would also be subject to customary conditions precedent, including a condition precedent relating to the completion of the necessary reorganization of assets within the vehicle and a condition precedent relating to the authorization of the transaction by certain of emeis' banking partners such that the release of some pledge. The agreement with these investors follows a formal and competitive process of reviewing various strategic options conducted by emeis.

12 Amount expressed as net seller value before repayment of associated debts

13 excluding accrued interest and accrued interest not yet due

14 Net debt excluding IFRS 5 and 16 EBITDA excluding IFRS 16, over 12 rolling months

15 The limited audit procedures on the consolidated interim financial statements have been performed. The limited review report on the consolidated interim financial statements will be issued after the interim financial report has been verified.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007468891/en/

