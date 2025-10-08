Anzeige
Pion Power Co., Ltd: Pion Power GreenMiles Rewards Program Puts Cash Back in the Hands of Canadian EV Drivers

Earn $100 Cash Back For Every 1000kWh Charged at Home with No Cap

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Canadian EV drivers now have a new way to turn everyday home charging into cash rewards with the launch of the GreenMiles Program from Pion Power, Canada's sustainable clean energy technology provider. The program rewards EV owners with $100 in cash for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours charged at home with no cap, making it easier than ever for Canadians to drive green and get paid.

Pion Power GreenMiles Rewards Program Cash Back

Pion Power GreenMiles Rewards Program Cash Back
With the Pion Power GreenMiles Rewards Program, you can earn $100 for every 1,000 kWh (10¢/kWh) you charge - just by using a connected Pion Power charger. No Deposit, No Membership Fees. Just have your EV Charger ready to Join for free and start earn

"GreenMiles is about putting money back in the hands of EV drivers," says Mohan Wang, CEO of Pion Power. "Charging at home is already the most convenient and affordable way to power your vehicle, now it's also the most rewarding."

Access Carbon Credits for Homeowners

The GreenMiles Program is powered by Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR), which require fuel suppliers to lower the carbon intensity of gasoline and diesel. Companies that cannot meet these targets must purchase carbon credits from organizations that actively reduce emissions, such as EV charging operators. By tracking charging data directly through the Pion Power App, GreenMiles automatically records and verifies charging activity, converts it into carbon credits, and passes the value back to drivers as cash rewards.

"The money comes from polluters, not taxpayers," Wang emphasizes. "We're helping create a cleaner energy future while ensuring that EV drivers directly benefit from the value they generate."

Simple, Automatic, and Transparent

Unlike other rebate or incentive programs, GreenMiles requires no applications, no extra hardware, and no upfront costs. Rewards are tracked in real time and displayed transparently through the Pion Power App, giving users a clear view of their earnings. At launch, the program provides $100 for every 1,000 kWh charged at home, with no upper limit. This means that with as little as 3,000 kWh charged over one to three years, many customers can effectively recover the full value of their Pion Power 40A EV charger through GreenMiles rewards.

"We see GreenMiles rewards program as more than just a rewards program, it's a movement toward green energy," Wang concludes. "It's about rewarding Canadians for driving clean and building a sustainable energy future together."

Contact Information

Shirley Luo
Marketing & PR Specialist
marketing@pionpowertech.com
416-756-9210

.

SOURCE: Pion Power Co., Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pion-power-greenmiles-rewards-program-puts-cash-back-in-the-hands-of-canadian-ev-1084156

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
