Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $16,250,000 by issuing up to 27,083,333 common shares of the Company (the "Shares" and, each, a "Share") at a price of $0.60 per Share.

The Shares will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, and certain jurisdictions outside of Canada.. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities offered under the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alliedcritical.com. Prospectus investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing exploration and development activities on the Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project and for additional working capital.

The Offering is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws consisting of (i) a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and (ii) a number of finders warrants ("Finders Warrants"), equal to up to 7% of the number of Shares issued under the Offering with each Finders Warrant exercisable for one additional Share of the Company for a period of 24 months at $0.60 per Share from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). The Offering is expected to close on or about October 21, 2025, or such other date as determined by the Company.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

