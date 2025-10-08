

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan SA (GVDBF, GIVN.SW), a Taste & Wellbeing company, on Wednesday announced an investment of CHF 187 million or $215 million in a new state-of-the-art liquids production facility in Reading, Ohio.



The construction is underway, with completion expected in 18 months and partial operations beginning in 2027.



The 24,000-square-meter site, built on a 100,000-square-meter land area, will complement existing facilities and support future expansion.



The new plant is designed to enhance production efficiency while reducing environmental impact and is expected to create over 300 jobs.



The company also announced local community and sustainability initiatives, including educational partnerships and operating the site without natural gas to cut GHG emissions.



Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing currently operates 17 sites across the U.S. and Canada.



On Tuesday, Givaudan closed trading, 2.17% higher at CHF3,300 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



