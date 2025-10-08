Verisure plc: Verisure Announces the Offering Price for its Initial Public Offering which has been set at €13.25 per Share - Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Commences Today

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Press release 8 October 2025

Verisure plc ("Verisure" or the "Company"), the leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America[1], today announces the outcome of the offering of its shares (the "Offering") in connection with the listing of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (together with the Offering, the "IPO"). The final offering price has been set at €13.25 per share. The Offering attracted strong interest from Swedish and international institutional investors as well as the general public in Sweden. The Offering was multiple times oversubscribed. Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today, 8 October 2025.

The Offering in Brief

The final price in the Offering has been set at €13.25 per share (the " Offering Price "), corresponding to a total market capitalisation of the Company of €13.7 billion (approximately SEK 150 billion) following completion of the IPO.

"), corresponding to a total market capitalisation of the Company of €13.7 billion (approximately SEK 150 billion) following completion of the IPO. The Offering consists of both the issue of new shares by the Company to raise gross primary proceeds of approximately €3.1 billion, and the sale of existing shares on behalf of certain Management Shareholders (as defined below) in an amount of approximately €55 million, primarily to help cover taxes for such Management Shareholders arising from the IPO and the subsequent liquidation of the Selling Shareholder[2].

As part of the Offering, approximately €236 million was raised from two existing investors, Alba[3] and Securholds, who both wished to increase their economic exposure to the Company, and two members of the Company's Board (together, the " Subscriptions ").

"). The Offering comprises 238,113,207 shares (excluding potential shares offered in the Overallotment Option (as defined below)), corresponding to a total of 23.0% of the total number of shares in the Company after the Offering, of which 233,962,264 shares are newly issued by the Company and 4,150,943 existing shares are being sold by the Selling Shareholder.

To cover any overallotment in the Offering, the Selling Shareholder has granted Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (on behalf of the Underwriters (as defined below)) an option to acquire up to a maximum of 15% of the total number of shares in the Offering (excluding the Subscriptions), corresponding to up to an additional 33,042,453 existing shares (the " Overallotment Option ").

"). Assuming that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise up to 271,155,660 shares, corresponding to a total of 26.2% of the total number of shares in the Company after the Offering.

The total gross proceeds of the Offering will amount to approximately €3.6 billion (approximately SEK 39 billion) if the Overallotment Option is exercised in full.

In connection with the Offering, Verisure welcomes more than 60,000 new shareholders in the Company.

The cornerstone investors (Alecta Tjänstepension Ömsesidigt, AMF, GIC Private Limited, Swedbank Robur and Tredje AP-fonden) have subscribed for approximately €1.38 billion of shares in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 41.1% of the total number of shares in the Offering (excluding the Subscriptions) (assuming the Overallotment Option is exercised in full).

Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today, 8 October 2025, under the trading symbol (ticker) "VSURE".

Settlement is expected to take place on 10 October 2025.

Austin Lally, CEO of Verisure, comments:

"We are proud to have attracted such strong interest from both Swedish and international investors. This is a testament to Verisure's unique proposition, market-leading position, and the successful business we have built for over 35 years. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to Verisure's success over the years. Becoming a listed company will enable us to continue building on our track record of creating lasting value and advancing our mission to protect what matters most. With a substantial runway of growth ahead, I look forward to leading the company into this exciting new chapter as a publicly traded company."

Stefan Goetz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Verisure and Partner at Hellman & Friedman, comments:

"Verisure's success today is the result of decades of strong and profitable growth. The commitment we received from investors is an endorsement of what the company's management have achieved and their plan for future success. We see exciting opportunities for Verisure to continue its growth and, as long-term shareholders, we look forward to supporting the company on its journey."

Selling Shareholder

The intention is that the Selling Shareholder will be liquidated in due course after completion of the IPO with the proceeds of such liquidation (including shares in the Company) distributed in accordance with a reorganisation and implementation agreement entered into by, among others, the direct and indirect shareholders of the Selling Shareholder.

Sales of existing shares by the Selling Shareholder are limited to (i) the Overallotment Option, and (ii) sales on behalf of certain Management Shareholders primarily to help cover taxes arising from the IPO and the subsequent liquidation of the Selling Shareholder (at which point the underlying shareholders of the Selling Shareholder will be direct shareholders in the Company). The Existing Investors and the Management Shareholders will retain a significant portion of their shareholdings in the Company following the IPO.

Following admission of the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm today ("Admission"), the Selling Shareholder, the Existing Investors, shareholding members of the Board and the Senior Managers (comprising the CEO and CFO) are bound by customary lock-up provisions, subject to certain exceptions. The lock-up period for the Selling Shareholder and Existing Investors is 180 days after Admission, and the lock-up period for the shareholding members of the Board and the Senior Managers is 365 days after Admission. The Existing Investors and the Management Shareholders have also entered into an orderly marketing agreement (the "Orderly Marketing Agreement") to regulate the disposal of shares between them following Admission and following the expiry of the lock-up restrictions. Pursuant to the terms of the Orderly Marketing Agreement, certain Management Shareholders who have a material shareholding in Verisure or who are current members of the Company Management Team[4] have undertaken to H&F not to sell their respective holdings for a period of 365 days after Admission, with certain exceptions, while the remaining Management Shareholders, alongside certain former employees with holdings in the Company, have undertaken to H&F not to sell their respective holdings for 180 days after Admission.

In addition, the Company has undertaken not to issue any new shares for a period of 180 days following Admission, subject to customary exceptions, without the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below).

Stabilisation

In connection with the Offering, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") (on behalf of the Underwriters) may effect transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the shares at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the open market. Such stabilisation transactions may be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise, at any time during the period starting today, the date of commencement of trading in the shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and ending not later than 30 calendar days thereafter. Morgan Stanley is, however, not required to undertake any stabilisation and there is no assurance that stabilisation will be undertaken.

Stabilisation, if undertaken, may be discontinued at any time without prior notice. In no event will transactions be effected at levels above the Offering Price. No later than by the end of the seventh trading day after stabilisation transactions have been undertaken, Morgan Stanley shall disclose that stabilisation transactions have been undertaken in accordance with article 5(4) in the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. Within one week of the end of the stabilisation period, Morgan Stanley will make public whether or not stabilisation was undertaken, the date at which stabilisation started, the date at which stabilisation last occurred and the price range within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out.

About Verisure

Verisure is the leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America. As of 30 June 2025, more than 5.8 million families and small businesses place their trust in the Company. Verisure provides professional installation, 24/7 monitoring, expert verification and response, customer care, maintenance, and technical support, protecting against intrusion, burglary, fire, physical attack, theft, life-threatening emergencies, and other hazards. Around 90% of total revenue for the year ended 31 December 2024 came from recurring subscriptions.

In the year ended 31 December 2024, Verisure delivered a strong financial performance: Total Revenue of €3,408 million (year-on-year growth of 10.3%), Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €3,068 million (year-on-year growth of 11.7%), Adjusted EBITDA of €1,534 million (45% margin, year-on-year growth of 14.4%) and Adjusted EBIT of €819 million (24% margin, year-on-year growth of 18.0%). This strong financial performance builds on the Company's track record of resilient, uninterrupted growth over the long-term and highlights the strength of its recurring revenue model.

Verisure's mission - "We protect what matters most" - extends beyond security to include social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and ethical governance, formalised in the Company's ESG Strategy. In 2025, Verisure was recognised by the independent ESG rating research organisation Morningstar Sustainalytics[5] as an ESG Global 50 Top Rated company, as well as an ESG Regional and Industry Top Rated company for the second consecutive year.

Bookrunners and Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Merrill Lynch International, Barclays Bank PLC, BNP PARIBAS, CaixaBank, S.A[6] and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige are acting as Joint Bookrunners. Banca March, S.A. and Banco Santander, S.A. are acting as Co-Lead Managers. Latham & Watkins (London) LLP and Advokatfirman Vinge KB are acting as legal advisers to the Company. Linklaters LLP and Linklaters Advokatbyrå Aktiebolag are acting as legal advisers to the Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Co-Lead Managers. Montreal Park Limited is acting as independent advisor to the Company and Selling Shareholder.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Verisure Media Relations

Srebrenka Hanak, Group Corporate Communications Director

?+41792846360 | ????????pressrelations@verisure.com ?????????????????????????????????????

Verisure Investor Relations

Kate Stewart, Group Investor Relations Director

+44 7900191093 | ir@verisure.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 8 October 2025.

[1] The Company's analysis based on multiple third-party sources and estimates of installed bases of professionally-monitored security systems.

[2] The Selling Shareholder is Aegis Lux 2 S.à. r.l.. The shareholders of the Selling Shareholder, who indirectly hold shares in the Company, are Aegis Lux 1A S.à r.l. ("Hellman & Friedman" or "H&F"), Eiffel Investments Pte Ltd, a nominated investment vehicle of GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd. ("Eiffel"), Alba Investments S.à r.l. ("Alba") and Securholds Spain S.L ("Securholds") (together with H&F, Eiffel and Alba, the "Existing Investors") and certain existing and former employees of the Company (the "Management Shareholders").

[3] Through Alba Europe S.à r.l., an affiliate of Alba.

[4] Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, President Southern Europe, Nordics and Latin America, President Central Europe, UK, Ireland & Arlo, Chief HR, Communications & ESG Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Managing Director France, Managing Director Latin America, Deputy General Director Commercial Spain, General Manager Nordics and Managing Director Sweden, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Group Transformation and CEO Office Director.

[5] Copyright © 2025 Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company. All rights reserved. The information, data, analyses and opinions contained herein do not constitute investment advice nor an endorsement of any product, project, investment strategy or consideration of any particular environmental, social or governance related issues as part of any investment strategy. The use of the data is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.

[6] Assisted by Baader in research document preparation.