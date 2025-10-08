Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 07:35 Uhr
ABB Ltd: Sami Atiya to leave ABB

zurich, switzerland, October 8, 2025

Sami Atiya to leave ABB

  • In line with divestment of Robotics division, Sami Atiya to serve as strategic advisor to Robotics during carve-out of the business

ABB announced today that Sami Atiya, President Robotics & Discrete Automation business area and Member of the Executive Committee, will leave ABB by the end of 2026 in line with the announced divestment of the Robotics division to SoftBank Group. As part of the plans, ABB will dissolve its Robotics & Discrete Automation business area as of Q4 2025 and move to three business areas. Sami will step down from ABB's Executive Committee at the end of 2025 and will continue to support the Robotics business and the carve-out process in 2026 as a strategic advisor.

ABB CEO Morten Wierod said: "Since joining ABB almost 10 years ago, Sami has played an instrumental role in building a robotics business that covers everything from industrial robots to state-of-the-art collaborative and autonomous mobile robots, backed by some of the most advanced software and AI solutions. He has played a key role across ABB in establishing AI as an important driver of how we create value for customers and other stakeholders. We thank Sami for his outstanding contribution to the success of our company and wish him all the best for both his professional and personal future endeavors."

Sami Atiya added: "It has been an honor to serve ABB, and I would like to thank our employees as well as customers for the close partnership since I joined ABB. I am convinced that with the acquisition by SoftBank our robotics business will be in excellent hands, creating a platform for growth that will benefit from the numerous opportunities in automation and AI that we are seeing across many industries and geographies."

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

For more information please contact:

Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com

Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland

