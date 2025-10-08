ABB Ltd: Sami Atiya to leave ABB

zurich, switzerland, October 8, 2025

Sami Atiya to leave ABB

In line with divestment of Robotics division, Sami Atiya to serve as strategic advisor to Robotics during carve-out of the business

ABB announced today that Sami Atiya, President Robotics & Discrete Automation business area and Member of the Executive Committee, will leave ABB by the end of 2026 in line with the announced divestment of the Robotics division to SoftBank Group. As part of the plans, ABB will dissolve its Robotics & Discrete Automation business area as of Q4 2025 and move to three business areas. Sami will step down from ABB's Executive Committee at the end of 2025 and will continue to support the Robotics business and the carve-out process in 2026 as a strategic advisor.

ABB CEO Morten Wierod said: "Since joining ABB almost 10 years ago, Sami has played an instrumental role in building a robotics business that covers everything from industrial robots to state-of-the-art collaborative and autonomous mobile robots, backed by some of the most advanced software and AI solutions. He has played a key role across ABB in establishing AI as an important driver of how we create value for customers and other stakeholders. We thank Sami for his outstanding contribution to the success of our company and wish him all the best for both his professional and personal future endeavors."

Sami Atiya added: "It has been an honor to serve ABB, and I would like to thank our employees as well as customers for the close partnership since I joined ABB. I am convinced that with the acquisition by SoftBank our robotics business will be in excellent hands, creating a platform for growth that will benefit from the numerous opportunities in automation and AI that we are seeing across many industries and geographies."

