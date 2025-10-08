Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

8 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1989.7728 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

7 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1972.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1994.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1989.7728

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,906,964. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,906,964. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1989.7728

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

184

1972.00

08:49:27

00077322036TRLO0

XLON

233

1984.00

09:25:40

00077322954TRLO0

XLON

160

1984.00

09:25:40

00077322955TRLO0

XLON

72

1984.00

09:25:40

00077322956TRLO0

XLON

258

1988.00

09:32:34

00077323063TRLO0

XLON

257

1992.00

09:40:14

00077323207TRLO0

XLON

230

1990.00

09:40:14

00077323208TRLO0

XLON

267

1994.00

10:08:15

00077323676TRLO0

XLON

109

1994.00

10:30:51

00077324123TRLO0

XLON

136

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329071TRLO0

XLON

239

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329072TRLO0

XLON

233

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329073TRLO0

XLON

242

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329074TRLO0

XLON

235

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329075TRLO0

XLON

242

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329076TRLO0

XLON

256

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329077TRLO0

XLON

257

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329078TRLO0

XLON

231

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329079TRLO0

XLON

226

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329080TRLO0

XLON

225

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329081TRLO0

XLON

102

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329082TRLO0

XLON

146

1994.00

13:32:38

00077329083TRLO0

XLON

300

1990.00

13:32:39

00077329085TRLO0

XLON

272

1988.00

13:39:01

00077329242TRLO0

XLON

276

1988.00

13:46:25

00077329379TRLO0

XLON

260

1994.00

14:16:38

00077329940TRLO0

XLON

250

1992.00

14:20:36

00077330004TRLO0

XLON

273

1992.00

14:20:36

00077330005TRLO0

XLON

158

1990.00

14:37:38

00077330664TRLO0

XLON

93

1990.00

14:37:38

00077330665TRLO0

XLON

263

1988.00

14:44:29

00077330975TRLO0

XLON

11

1988.00

14:44:29

00077330976TRLO0

XLON

264

1988.00

14:55:30

00077331453TRLO0

XLON

234

1988.00

14:55:30

00077331454TRLO0

XLON

7

1984.00

15:05:25

00077331849TRLO0

XLON

45

1982.00

15:11:53

00077332228TRLO0

XLON

251

1982.00

15:11:53

00077332229TRLO0

XLON

217

1982.00

15:11:53

00077332230TRLO0

XLON

225

1988.00

15:28:30

00077332892TRLO0

XLON

21

1988.00

15:28:50

00077332919TRLO0

XLON

24

1988.00

15:37:29

00077333357TRLO0

XLON

100

1988.00

15:37:29

00077333358TRLO0

XLON

106

1988.00

15:37:29

00077333359TRLO0

XLON

359

1988.00

15:45:46

00077333637TRLO0

XLON

230

1986.00

15:45:46

00077333638TRLO0

XLON

255

1990.00

16:03:45

00077334410TRLO0

XLON

229

1992.00

16:05:51

00077334586TRLO0

XLON

176

1990.00

16:06:07

00077334660TRLO0

XLON

81

1990.00

16:06:07

00077334661TRLO0

XLON

230

1986.00

16:09:35

00077334901TRLO0

XLON

250

1986.00

16:15:07

00077335212TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
