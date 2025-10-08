Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
8 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1989.7728 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
7 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1972.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1994.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1989.7728
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,906,964. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,906,964. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1989.7728
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
184
1972.00
08:49:27
00077322036TRLO0
XLON
233
1984.00
09:25:40
00077322954TRLO0
XLON
160
1984.00
09:25:40
00077322955TRLO0
XLON
72
1984.00
09:25:40
00077322956TRLO0
XLON
258
1988.00
09:32:34
00077323063TRLO0
XLON
257
1992.00
09:40:14
00077323207TRLO0
XLON
230
1990.00
09:40:14
00077323208TRLO0
XLON
267
1994.00
10:08:15
00077323676TRLO0
XLON
109
1994.00
10:30:51
00077324123TRLO0
XLON
136
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329071TRLO0
XLON
239
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329072TRLO0
XLON
233
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329073TRLO0
XLON
242
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329074TRLO0
XLON
235
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329075TRLO0
XLON
242
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329076TRLO0
XLON
256
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329077TRLO0
XLON
257
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329078TRLO0
XLON
231
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329079TRLO0
XLON
226
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329080TRLO0
XLON
225
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329081TRLO0
XLON
102
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329082TRLO0
XLON
146
1994.00
13:32:38
00077329083TRLO0
XLON
300
1990.00
13:32:39
00077329085TRLO0
XLON
272
1988.00
13:39:01
00077329242TRLO0
XLON
276
1988.00
13:46:25
00077329379TRLO0
XLON
260
1994.00
14:16:38
00077329940TRLO0
XLON
250
1992.00
14:20:36
00077330004TRLO0
XLON
273
1992.00
14:20:36
00077330005TRLO0
XLON
158
1990.00
14:37:38
00077330664TRLO0
XLON
93
1990.00
14:37:38
00077330665TRLO0
XLON
263
1988.00
14:44:29
00077330975TRLO0
XLON
11
1988.00
14:44:29
00077330976TRLO0
XLON
264
1988.00
14:55:30
00077331453TRLO0
XLON
234
1988.00
14:55:30
00077331454TRLO0
XLON
7
1984.00
15:05:25
00077331849TRLO0
XLON
45
1982.00
15:11:53
00077332228TRLO0
XLON
251
1982.00
15:11:53
00077332229TRLO0
XLON
217
1982.00
15:11:53
00077332230TRLO0
XLON
225
1988.00
15:28:30
00077332892TRLO0
XLON
21
1988.00
15:28:50
00077332919TRLO0
XLON
24
1988.00
15:37:29
00077333357TRLO0
XLON
100
1988.00
15:37:29
00077333358TRLO0
XLON
106
1988.00
15:37:29
00077333359TRLO0
XLON
359
1988.00
15:45:46
00077333637TRLO0
XLON
230
1986.00
15:45:46
00077333638TRLO0
XLON
255
1990.00
16:03:45
00077334410TRLO0
XLON
229
1992.00
16:05:51
00077334586TRLO0
XLON
176
1990.00
16:06:07
00077334660TRLO0
XLON
81
1990.00
16:06:07
00077334661TRLO0
XLON
230
1986.00
16:09:35
00077334901TRLO0
XLON
250
1986.00
16:15:07
00077335212TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916