NCC AB: NCC to build new parking facility in southern Stockholm

NCC has been commissioned to construct a new parking facility for Stockholm Stads Parkerings AB in the Slakthusområdet area, southern Stockholm. The project, Sandhagsgatan P-hus, will be carried out as a turnkey contract in collaboration and has an order value of approximately SEK 200 million.



Photo: Klockelund parking garage, the parties' first collaboration project, finished in 2023

The new parking garage will cover around 7,200 square meters and will accommodate 250 car spaces, along with modern mobility solutions such as bicycle parking, car-sharing services, a bike-sharing service with electric cargo bikes, and service features including bicycle maintenance and parcel pickup.

"Stockholm is growing, and with that comes an increased need for clever parking solutions. Through our framework agreement with Stockholm Stads Parkering, we have already created over 450 parking spaces, and now we are taking the next step in our joint efforts to meet the city's mobility needs," says Irene Knutar, Production Manager, NCC Building Sweden.

The Sandhagsgatan parking facility is the third project within the long-term collaboration agreement between NCC and Stockholm Parkering. The first project, the Klockelund parking garage in Farsta, was completed in 2023, and the following year the second joint project was finalized: P-hus Älvsjöstaden.

The new parking facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. The order value of approximately SEK 200 million, will be registered in the NCC Building Sweden business area during the third quarter of 2025.

