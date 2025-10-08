Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 08:17
19,340 Euro
+2,06 % +0,390
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,42019,67009:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NCC AB: NCC to build new parking facility in southern Stockholm

NCC has been commissioned to construct a new parking facility for Stockholm Stads Parkerings AB in the Slakthusområdet area, southern Stockholm. The project, Sandhagsgatan P-hus, will be carried out as a turnkey contract in collaboration and has an order value of approximately SEK 200 million.


Photo: Klockelund parking garage, the parties' first collaboration project, finished in 2023

The new parking garage will cover around 7,200 square meters and will accommodate 250 car spaces, along with modern mobility solutions such as bicycle parking, car-sharing services, a bike-sharing service with electric cargo bikes, and service features including bicycle maintenance and parcel pickup.

"Stockholm is growing, and with that comes an increased need for clever parking solutions. Through our framework agreement with Stockholm Stads Parkering, we have already created over 450 parking spaces, and now we are taking the next step in our joint efforts to meet the city's mobility needs," says Irene Knutar, Production Manager, NCC Building Sweden.

The Sandhagsgatan parking facility is the third project within the long-term collaboration agreement between NCC and Stockholm Parkering. The first project, the Klockelund parking garage in Farsta, was completed in 2023, and the following year the second joint project was finalized: P-hus Älvsjöstaden.

The new parking facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. The order value of approximately SEK 200 million, will be registered in the NCC Building Sweden business area during the third quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Linda Grängzell, Communication Partner NCC, linda.grangzell@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 (0)8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. The NCC shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.