Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 09:42
32,840 Euro
+3,73 % +1,180
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
Dow Jones News
08.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector

DJ Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector 
08-Oct-2025 / 07:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector 
Luxembourg, 8 October, 2025 (08:00 CEST) - Aperam, a global leader in stainless, electrical, and specialty steel 
solutions, as well as recycling and renewables, welcomes the proposal by the European Commission to establish a new 
instrument aimed at addressing the negative effects of global overcapacities on the European steel sector. 
 
Over the past decade, significant overcapacity in steel production, particularly in Asia, has led to a surge in imports 
of stainless steel into the European market at extremely low prices. This has placed substantial pressure on European 
producers, undermining fair competition and sustainable capacity utilization within the region. 
 
Aperam fully supports the Commission's approach to set import quotas at a level reflecting the historical share of 
imports on the European market, prior to the artificial surge caused by global overcapacities. This measure is 
essential to restore an acceptable level of capacity utilization and to strengthen the competitiveness of the European 
steel industry. 
 
Furthermore, Aperam welcomes the Commission's decision to impose a 50% tariff on imports exceeding these quotas. This 
step is considered necessary to protect the European market from trade deflection, particularly following the 
introduction of a similar 50% tariff on steel imports by the United States. 
 
The company also supports the proposed introduction of a "melt and pour" rule of origin. This rule will enhance 
traceability, ensuring transparency on the true origin of imported steel and helping to prevent circumvention of the 
new measures. 
 
Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Aperam strongly welcomes this European Commission's decisive proposal. This 
comprehensive plan, part of the Steel Action Plan launched by the Commission in March this year, combines import 
quotas, a necessary tariff, and the crucial 'melt and pour' rule of origin. It is essential for leveling the playing 
field and ensuring a sustainable future for the European steel sector. We urge its swift adoption as a crucial first 
step to safeguard fair competition, support European industry, and promote innovation." 
 
Aperam calls on Member States and the European Parliament to work closely together to ensure the implementation of this 
new instrument. Timely action is critical to safeguarding the European steel industry and ensuring a fair and 
sustainable market environment. 
 
Further information about the proposal is available on the European Commission's website. 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, 
Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low 
carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. 
With BioEnergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG | 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel certification, which ensures high standards of 
environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. 

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.  

Contact 

Investor Relations / Roberta Faria: IR@aperam.com 
Communications / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2209602 08-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2209602&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2025 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
