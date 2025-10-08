Aperam S.A.: Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector

DJ Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector 08-Oct-2025 / 07:59 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam welcomes European Commission proposal to address global overcapacity in the steel sector Luxembourg, 8 October, 2025 (08:00 CEST) - Aperam, a global leader in stainless, electrical, and specialty steel solutions, as well as recycling and renewables, welcomes the proposal by the European Commission to establish a new instrument aimed at addressing the negative effects of global overcapacities on the European steel sector. Over the past decade, significant overcapacity in steel production, particularly in Asia, has led to a surge in imports of stainless steel into the European market at extremely low prices. This has placed substantial pressure on European producers, undermining fair competition and sustainable capacity utilization within the region. Aperam fully supports the Commission's approach to set import quotas at a level reflecting the historical share of imports on the European market, prior to the artificial surge caused by global overcapacities. This measure is essential to restore an acceptable level of capacity utilization and to strengthen the competitiveness of the European steel industry. Furthermore, Aperam welcomes the Commission's decision to impose a 50% tariff on imports exceeding these quotas. This step is considered necessary to protect the European market from trade deflection, particularly following the introduction of a similar 50% tariff on steel imports by the United States. The company also supports the proposed introduction of a "melt and pour" rule of origin. This rule will enhance traceability, ensuring transparency on the true origin of imported steel and helping to prevent circumvention of the new measures. Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Aperam strongly welcomes this European Commission's decisive proposal. This comprehensive plan, part of the Steel Action Plan launched by the Commission in March this year, combines import quotas, a necessary tariff, and the crucial 'melt and pour' rule of origin. It is essential for leveling the playing field and ensuring a sustainable future for the European steel sector. We urge its swift adoption as a crucial first step to safeguard fair competition, support European industry, and promote innovation." Aperam calls on Member States and the European Parliament to work closely together to ensure the implementation of this new instrument. Timely action is critical to safeguarding the European steel industry and ensuring a fair and sustainable market environment. Further information about the proposal is available on the European Commission's website. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With BioEnergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG | Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 