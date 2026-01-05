Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 14:31
36,100 Euro
-2,96 % -1,100
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,06036,10015:15
36,06036,10015:15
Dow Jones News
05.01.2026 14:33 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam Marks New Chapter as Sud Sivaji Commences as Chief Executive Officer

DJ Aperam Marks New Chapter as Sud Sivaji Commences as Chief Executive Officer 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam Marks New Chapter as Sud Sivaji Commences as Chief Executive Officer 
05-Jan-2026 / 13:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam Marks New Chapter as Sud Sivaji Commences as Chief Executive Officer 
 
Luxembourg, 5 January 2026 (14:00 CET) -  Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical, and specialty steels, as 
well as recycling and renewables, today announced that Sud Sivaji has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive 
Officer, effective 1 January 2026. This milestone completes the leadership succession plan initiated in September 2025 
following the retirement of Tim di Maulo at the end of 2025. 
 
Mr. Sivaji, who previously served as Aperam's Chief Financial Officer, brings 25 years of engineering, supply chain, 
and financial expertise to the role. His industrial experience spans the steel, stainless, and aerospace sectors, 
providing a strong foundation to lead Aperam's next phase of growth. 
 
Commenting on his appointment, Sud Sivaji, CEO of Aperam, said: 
 
"Our ambition to establish Aperam as the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing 
materials is at the heart of our transformation. Beyond producing steel, we are creating value across supply chains: 
from stainless, electrical steel, aerospace and specialty alloys to recycling, charcoal, and forestry. These are the 
materials that will power our planet's future. 
 
Our success begins with our 13,000 people across the world. Their knowledge of materials, their ability to innovate and 
their determination to move fast, together - is the foundation of my confidence in our global team. What truly sets us 
apart is our uniquely integrated value chain, where our businesses succeed because they work together as one Aperam. 
 
For our customers and communities, my commitment is clear: to create value responsibly, to be a trusted partner and a 
good neighbour, and to continuously improve the world we serve, every day." 
 
The broader Leadership Team supporting Mr. Sivaji has been in place since 1 October 2025. With this leadership 
structure now fully operational, Aperam is uniquely positioned to execute its long-term strategy and drive innovation 
in the materials space. 
 
The leadership structure can be found on our website. 

About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, 
Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low 
carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. 
With BioEnergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with Aperam 
Recycling | ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteel certification, which ensures high standards of 
environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. 
 
Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
Communications / Ana Escobedo Conover: communications@aperam.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2254746 05-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2254746&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 07:59 ET (12:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.