Atlas Copco AB: Iowa based compressor distributor has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, October 8, 2025: The compressor business of RM Boggs Inc. ("RM Boggs") has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

RM Boggs is located in Iowa City, Iowa, US, and provides sales and services of compressor equipment. The company has customers within the general and agricultural industries.

The business has 3 employees who will join the Atlas Copco Group.

"With this acquisition we enhance our market presence and strengthen our direct relations with end customers in the region", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

RM Boggs has become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: