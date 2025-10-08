Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Stuttgart
08.10.25 | 07:45
0,363 Euro
-4,42 % -0,017
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 09:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alligator Bioscience: Alligator Announces Publication of OPTIMIZE-1 Biomarker Analysis in Cell Reports Medicine Supporting mitazalimab and mFOLFIRINOX in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX)(STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Cell Reports Medicine, a Cell Press journal. The paper presents biomarkers associated with clinical efficacy endpoints from the Phase 1b/2 OPTIMIZE-1 trial evaluating Alligator's CD40 agonist mitazalimab in combination with mFOLFIRINOX chemotherapy in patients with untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).

The publication, titled "CD40 agonist mitazalimab with mFOLFIRINOX in untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer: biomarkers associated with outcomes from OPTIMIZE-1", provides mechanistic insights into determinants of clinical response and offers translational support for a planned randomized Phase 3 trial.

Key findings from the publication include:

  • Clinical efficacy: The OPTIMIZE-1 study met its primary endpoint, with a confirmed objective response rate of 42.1% in the Phase 2 cohort. Median duration of response was 12.6 months, progression-free survival 7.7 months, and overall survival 14.9 months. The survival rate at 24 months was 29.4%, triple that of chemotherapy alone.

  • Tumor gene signature linked to outcome: Baseline expression of a tumor-intrinsic fibrotic gene signature, directly linked to the mode of action of mitazalimab, was associated with improved overall survival.

  • Peripheral immune activation: Mitazalimab-induced increases in circulating activated immune cells correlated with better clinical outcomes.

  • Intratumoral immune activation: Patients with objective clinical responses displayed mitazalimab-induced immune activation supporting mitazalimab's contribution to clinical outcomes

  • Translational impact: strongly supports mitazalimabs contribution to the improved clinical outcomes observed in OPTIMIZE-1 and supports future development of predictive biomarkers for mitazalimab.

"These data provide important guidance for understanding which patients may benefit most from mitazalimab-based immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer, and provides further evidence for mitazalimab's contribution to the sustained clinical benefit observed in the OPTIMIZE-1 trial" said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "The integration of biomarker-driven insights into our clinical development strategy strengthens the foundation for the next phase of mitazalimab's evaluation in this high-need indication."

The full article is available online through >>this link<<.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CEST on 8 October 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator announces publication of OPTIMIZE-1 biomarker analysis in Cell Reports Medicine supporting mitazalimab and mFOLFIRINOX in metastatic pancreatic cancer

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-announces-publication-of-optimize-1-biomarker-analysis-in-cell-reports-medi-1084310

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.