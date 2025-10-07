EMGS - Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the third quarter 2025

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company" or "EMGS") releases information on vessel activity and multi-client sales during the quarter approximately 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter. The Company defines vessel utilisation as the percentage of the vessel charter period spent on proprietary or multi-client data acquisition. Downtime (technical or maritime), mobilisation, steaming, and some standby activities are not included in the utilisation rate.



At the end of the third quarter 2025 the Company had one vessel on charter, the Atlantic Guardian. The Atlantic Guardian completed the fully prefunded multi-client surveys in the North Sea and will be redelivered to her owners at the expiry of the current charter period on 20 October 2025.

The utilization for the third quarter was 24% compared with 40% for the third quarter 2024.

EMGS had one vessel in operation and recorded 3.0 vessel months in the quarter. In the third quarter 2024, the Company recorded 3.0 vessel months.



Multi-client revenues in the third quarter

The Company does not expect to record any multi-client revenue in the third quarter of 2025. The Company expects to recognize the revenue from the fully prefunded North Sea surveys in the fourth quarter upon final data delivery.



EMGS will publish its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday 06 November 2025 prior to 07:30 local time (Norway). A recorded presentation will also be made available over the Internet. To access the presentation, please go to the Company's homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.



Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and in other offshore construction and exploration activity.