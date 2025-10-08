

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY.PK, ALNPF.PK,9202.T), a Japanese air transportation service provider, on Wednesday announced that its unit Air Japan is set to increase the frequency of its Seoul to Tokyo route during the year-end and New Year holiday season to meet growing travel demand between Japan and South Korea.



From December 19, 2025, to January 3, 2026, the company will operate two additional flights NQ123 and NQ124, along with the regular flights NQ121 and NQ122.



Two daily round-trip flights will be operated during this period, with One-way fares for these additional flights starting from 99,500 South Korean Won.



The flights are expected to operate between Narita Airport in Tokyo and Incheon Airport in Seoul.



Ticket for the additional flights can be purchased on the official Air Japan website from 11:00 Japan Standard Time, from October 8.



NQ123 is scheduled to start from Tokyo, Narita airport at 12:50 and land in Seoul Incheon airport at 15:30 every day during the period.



NQ124 is scheduled to start from Seoul Incheon airport at 17:10 and land in Tokyo Narita airport at 19:40 every day during the period.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares had closed 0.91% lower at 2820 Yen.



