

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday said its Collins Aerospace unit has signed two separate FlightSense renewal agreements with All Nippon Airways (ANA) during a ceremony at the Singapore Air Show.



The first agreement is a five-year renewal contract providing on-site support for ANA's Boeing 737NG/MAX, 767, 777 and 787 fleet, as well as its De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft. The cost-per-flight-hour agreement, in place since 2001, ensures component availability, reduced downtime and cost predictability through a fixed-rate service model.



Under the renewed agreement, Collins Aerospace will provide predictive maintenance to optimize performance of environmental, electrical, and engine control systems across the fleet.



Additionally, ANA extended its 2017 repair agreement with Collins for three years, covering MRO services for accessories on its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered Boeing 787s, including engine controllers, hydromechanical units, fuel pumps, and variable stator vane actuators.



'Through the FlightSense program, we work closely with ANA to deliver comprehensive solutions, including asset management, logistics support, certified repairs, and predictive health monitoring. This all-inclusive support package allows ANA to make customized maintenance decisions, driving enhanced operational efficiency,' said Ryan Hudson, vice president of Aftermarket for Collins Aerospace's Power & Controls unit.



On Monday, RTX shares gained 0.08% before closing at $201.09.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News