Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) ("Independence" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a helicopter-borne high-resolution magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey being conducted by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. over its 3Ts Project and recently staked Tay property located southwest of Prince George, British Columbia (see below for further information on the Tay Project). Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The Project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified.

The airborne survey will cover approximately 4,284 line-kilometres of systematic low-level flight lines across three survey blocks (3Ts East, 3Ts West, and Tay), flown at 100-metre line spacing and 40-metre nominal flight height. Using state-of-the-art cesium vapour magnetometers and 8.4-litre gamma spectrometers, the detailed survey will deliver one of the highest-resolution datasets ever acquired over the project area. The objective of this survey is to map geological structures, alteration zones and lithological contacts which may be associated with gold-silver vein systems known throughout the 3Ts district. The data will also help define new target areas across the expanded Tay Project, enhancing the Company's regional understanding of the broader epithermal systems. Precision GeoSurveys anticipates completing data acquisition in late October 2025, with final processed data and maps expected within four weeks of survey completion.

The Tay Project, BC

The Tay Project is located 25 km northeast of the Company's 3Ts Project in central British Columbia and is comprised of three mineral claims covering approximately 40 square kilometres. The property is road accessible and is underlain by the same Jurassic-aged Naglico Formation volcanic and sedimentary rocks that host gold-silver mineralization at the 3Ts Project and is intruded by Cretaceous felsic to intermediate stocks thought to be related to regional mineralizing events.

Regional geochemical datasets from the BC Geological Survey have identified gold and copper anomalies above the 95th percentile in local stream drainages, highlighting strong exploration potential. Field work completed in the summer of 2025, including geological mapping and prospecting, has established important structural and lithological controls that will directly complement and guide interpretation of the upcoming geophysical survey.

Figure 1: 3Ts and Tay Project Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/269550_a44c71dfc41d6abf_001full.jpg

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

