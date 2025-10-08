Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited: Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF Awarded Outstanding Achiever at BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), is pleased to announce that its flagship exchange-traded fund, Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070) (the "HK Dividend ETF"), has been named "Outstanding Achiever" in the Hong Kong Equity category at the BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards 2024 - Top ETF Funds.

This new accolade follows on the ETF's consecutive "Best Performer" wins in the Equity - ETFs (NAV Total Return 1 Year) category at the Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards in both 2023 and 2024, underscoring the fund's sustained performance, disciplined strategy, and its appeal to investors seeking high-dividend exposure in the Hong Kong market.

Launched in February 2012, Ping An of China CSI HK Dividend ETF (3070/9070) is the longest running ETF among those listed in Hong Kong that focus on high dividend yield. The fund holds Morningstar's highest 5-star rating and has demonstrated resilient performance across market cycles. The HK Dividend ETF has been eligible under the new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES) for more than 10 years, and has also been included in the Southbound-traded Stock Connect Scheme (the "Scheme") since July 2024.

The HK Dividend ETF aims to track the performance of CSI HK Dividend Index (the "Underlying Index"), launched on 23 July 2009. The Underlying Index seeks to reflect the performance of high dividend yield securities in the Hong Kong market by selecting the 30 securities with high dividend yield, stable dividend payment and good liquidity from the entire universe of securities listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by BENCHMARK as an Outstanding Achiever," said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "The HK Dividend ETF offers a resilient option for investors seeking income and stability especially amid market volatility and economic uncertainty. We are committed to broadening our offerings with innovative products that meet shifting market dynamics and the diverse needs of investors."

The 2024 BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Award seeks to recognise outstanding mutual funds, MPF funds and ETF providers based on quantitative data in the BlueOnion fund database, with the assessment period from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024. This year's awards celebrated innovation, resilience, and sustainability, recognizing fund strategies that excel in investment performance, risk management, and ESG practices.

