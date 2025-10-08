

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has kicked off his visit to India making it clear that there will be no policy change on relaxing UK visa rules for Indian immigrants.



He was replying to reporters on board the plane that landed in the Western Indian city of Mumbai Wednesday.



Starmer said the government will attract 'top talent' from different parts of the world to help grow the United Kingdom's economy, but ruled out easing visa rules for one country.



He is leading a delegation of 125 CEOs, leading entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors and heads of cultural institutions on a trade mission to India in pursuit of growth and jobs at home.



It marks the largest ever UK government trade mission to India.



Starmer is expected to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the two-day tour.



Following the signing-of of the landmark UK-India trade deal in July, which will lower tariffs on British goods being imported into India, the door is now open for British businesses to turbocharge their trade with one of the fastest growing economies in the world.



It is expected to raise bilateral trade by about 25.5 billion pounds per year, with UK exports to India projected to grow by nearly 60 percent, according to No. 10 Downing Street.



India's average tariff on UK products will drop from 15 percent to 3 percent - which means British companies selling products to India, from soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices, will find it easier to sell to the Indian market.



Whisky producers have particularly benefited from tariffs being reduced immediately from 150 percent to 75 percent.



Top executives of major household names such as Rolls-Royce, British Telecom, Diageo, London Stock Exchange and British Airways are accompanying the Prime Minister as he promises to secure opportunities for them to grow and expand into the Indian market.



Meanwhile, British Airways has confirmed it will introduce a third daily flight between Delhi and London Heathrow in 2026, subject to regulatory and capacity approval, and will look for further growth opportunities in the country as trade between the UK and India increases.



Sean Doyle, Chairman and Chief Executive of British Airways, said Manchester Airport will also launch a new direct route to Delhi operated by IndiGo, adding to its existing Mumbai service and making it the only UK airport outside London with connections to both cities. British Airways is now operating 56 direct services from five Indian cities each week.



