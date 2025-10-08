Senzime launches EMGINE, the next-generation software suite advancing neuromuscular monitoring

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB (publ) today announced the launch of EMGINETM, a proprietary software suite for its next-generation TetraGraph® platform. The new technology will be unveiled at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2025 conference, taking place October 11-13 in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Built on decades of science, algorithms refined by real-world data from thousands of patients, and Senzime's proprietary Level-of-Block Gauge, the next-generation TetraGraph is a game changer in neuromuscular monitoring.

Highlights of the new EMGINE software suite include:

1. TetraGraph just got even smarter. Introducing Senzime's 7th-generation EMG monitoring algorithm refined to provide further clinical perfection using over 6 billion real-world datapoints.

2. Powered by TetraGraph Adaptive IntelligenceTM. Advanced quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring made simple - enhancing patient safety and supporting hospitals in achieving compliance to international guidelines.

3. Optimized with unique noise-reduction technology. Ensures consistent, reliable, and accurate data even amidst disturbances in the modern operating room.

"Senzime continues to lead the development of neuromuscular monitoring with science, innovation and patient safety at the forefront. With our latest generation of TetraGraph, we provide users with continuous access to the most advanced technology and the latest clinical insights on the market.New features are continuously developed in close collaboration with world-leading anesthesiologists and are based on real-world data collected from clinics around the globe. Since the launch of the next-generation TetraGraph platform in late 2024, nearly two thousand operating rooms have already upgraded.We also offer the industry's most comprehensive and flexible connectivity solutions with seamless integration to patient monitors and electronic health records, cloud-based data analysis, and clinical support that help hospitals stay at the forefront of the latest clinical guidelines," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The Senzime TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms at university, veterans', public, and private hospitals worldwide to enhance patient safety during and after surgery. The system monitors patients' neuromuscular function in real time, ensuring accurate dosing of neuromuscular blocking agents and reversal drugs, and helping clinicians to determine when it is safe for patients to resume spontaneous breathing after surgery.

Senzime will showcase the next-generation TetraGraph system and the new EMGINE software in their booth #1531 at the ANETHESIOLOGY® 2025 congress in San Antonio, October 11-13, 2025. The new EMGINE software ships with all new TetraGraph monitors and is available to all existing users via a simple upgrade.

More information about TetraGraph is available at https://www.senzime.com/nextgen

Press images are available at https://www.senzime.com/en/media-toolkit

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

