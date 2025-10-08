Anzeige
WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 08:06
101,10 Euro
-0,54 % -0,55
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,55105,5014:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 14:25 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. (KRUK, the Company) discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group.
Q3 2025

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
Q3 2025Q3 2024change
PLN 2,767m PLN 3,360m-18%
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
Q3 2025Q3 2024change
PLN 622mPLN 743m-16%
The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
Q3 2025Q3 2024change
PLN 1,011mPLN 864m+17%
Deviation between actual and projected recoveries*
Q3 2025
PLN 64.23 m
Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries**
Q3 2025
7%


I-IIIQ 2025

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
I-IIIQ 2025I-IIIQ 2024change
PLN 6,437mPLN 9,183m-30%
The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
I-IIIQ 2025I-IIIQ 2024change
PLN 1,427mPLN 1,643m-13%
The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
I-IIIQ 2025I-IIIQ 2024change
PLN 2,921mPLN 2,602m+12%


*Position "Deviation between actual and projected recoveries, decreases on early collections in collateralised cases, payments from original creditor" in the financial statements.
**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.

The finally determined financial results for 3Q 2025 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for 3Q 2025, scheduled for issue on October 29th 2025.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-08 14:25 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
