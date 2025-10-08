KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. (KRUK, the Company) discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group.
Q3 2025
|The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|change
|PLN 2,767m
|PLN 3,360m
|-18%
|The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|change
|PLN 622m
|PLN 743m
|-16%
|The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|change
|PLN 1,011m
|PLN 864m
|+17%
|Deviation between actual and projected recoveries*
|Q3 2025
PLN 64.23 m
|Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries**
|Q3 2025
7%
I-IIIQ 2025
|The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group
|I-IIIQ 2025
|I-IIIQ 2024
|change
|PLN 6,437m
|PLN 9,183m
|-30%
|The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group
|I-IIIQ 2025
|I-IIIQ 2024
|change
|PLN 1,427m
|PLN 1,643m
|-13%
|The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group
|I-IIIQ 2025
|I-IIIQ 2024
|change
|PLN 2,921m
|PLN 2,602m
|+12%
*Position "Deviation between actual and projected recoveries, decreases on early collections in collateralised cases, payments from original creditor" in the financial statements.
**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.
The finally determined financial results for 3Q 2025 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for 3Q 2025, scheduled for issue on October 29th 2025.
Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-08 14:25 CEST.