KRUK S.A.: Expenditure on and recoveries from debt portfolios

In line with the adopted disclosure policy, KRUK S.A. (KRUK, the Company) discloses the amount of expenditure on and recoveries from the management of debt portfolios purchased by the KRUK Group.

Q3 2025

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group Q3 2025 Q3 2024 change PLN 2,767m PLN 3,360m -18% The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group Q3 2025 Q3 2024 change PLN 622m PLN 743m -16% The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group Q3 2025 Q3 2024 change PLN 1,011m PLN 864m +17% Deviation between actual and projected recoveries* Q3 2025

PLN 64.23 m Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries** Q3 2025

7%



I-IIIQ 2025

The nominal value of debt purchased by the Group I-IIIQ 2025 I-IIIQ 2024 change PLN 6,437m PLN 9,183m -30% The expenditure on debt portfolios purchased by the Group I-IIIQ 2025 I-IIIQ 2024 change PLN 1,427m PLN 1,643m -13% The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios purchased by the Group I-IIIQ 2025 I-IIIQ 2024 change PLN 2,921m PLN 2,602m +12%



*Position "Deviation between actual and projected recoveries, decreases on early collections in collateralised cases, payments from original creditor" in the financial statements.

**Percentage deviation between actual and projected recoveries determined as the ratio of deviation between actual and projected recoveries'* to the difference between 'actual recoveries' and 'deviation between actual and projected recoveries'*.



The finally determined financial results for 3Q 2025 will be disclosed in the report of the KRUK Group for 3Q 2025, scheduled for issue on October 29th 2025.

2025-10-08 14:25 CEST.