Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company"), a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Healey brings more than four decades of uranium exploration and development experience, including over 20 years with Cameco Corporation, one of the world's largest uranium producers. During his tenure at Cameco, Mr. Healey served in senior geological roles in Casper, Wyoming, where he played a key role in the evaluation and advancement of In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium operations. Positions held at Cameco included District Manager, Cameco Resources (US) Inc, and Senior Geologist - ISR Operations at the Highland Mine, WY. His expertise in ISR project development, sandstone hosted roll front geology and resource definition directly aligns with Noble Plains' strategy of advancing its Wyoming uranium projects toward development.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Board of Directors. His experience with ISR uranium operations in Wyoming, particularly his time with Cameco in Casper, will be invaluable as Noble Plains works to define a compliant resource base and advance our projects," said Drew Zimmerman, President. "Chris's insight and technical leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver on our strategy of building pounds in the ground and creating value for shareholders."

In addition to his time at Cameco, Mr. Healey has held senior leadership and board positions with numerous public mining companies, including Titan Uranium Inc., Cue Resources Corp., U.S. Energy Corp., and several Canadian exploration companies. Mr. Healey is a licensed professional geologist in multiple jurisdictions.

"I am excited to join Noble Plains at such a pivotal stage of its growth. Having spent many years working on ISR uranium projects in Wyoming, I see tremendous potential in Noble's portfolio," stated Mr. Healey. "I look forward to contributing my experience to help the Company unlock the value of its projects and support its path toward becoming a key U.S. uranium developer."

"Chris's depth in uranium exploration and production and his network in Wyoming will strengthen both our board and our technical team. His role at the Highland Mine serves as a key local benefit as it neighbours our Duck Creek project," states Paul Cowley, CEO.

The appointment follows the resignation of Lorne Warner as Director of the Company. Noble Plains thanks Mr. Warner for his contributions. Mr. Warner remains a technical consultant to the Company.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley", CEO

"Drew Zimmerman", President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

