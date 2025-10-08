Anzeige
WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 08:07
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
Maximum Entertainment AB: Henrik Resmark resigns as CFO of Maximum Entertainment

Stockholm, Sweden (October 8, 2025) - The CFO of Maximum Entertainment AB, Henrik Resmark, has informed the company that he has decided to resign and will take up employment outside of the group.

The company has initiated a process to hire a new CFO and Henrik Resmark will remain in his role as CFO until 31 December 2025 to ensure a controlled transition.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-08 15:58 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

