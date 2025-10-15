Maximum Entertainment AB: Update on Maximum Entertainment's arbitration against former CEO Christina Seelye and former COO Thierry Bonnefoi

Stockholm, Sweden (October 15, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today announces that the final hearings of its ongoing arbitration against former CEO and COO will be held between 18-24 May 2026.

The company has previously disclosed that a final award in the arbitration case was expected no later than 28 November 2025. The arbitration tribunal has decided to postpone the final hearings which are now to be held between 18-24 May 2026 and no date of when a final award has yet been decided by the tribunal.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

