Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
05.11.25 | 08:44
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2025 07:30 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q3 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (November 5, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the third quarter of 2025.

Working With All Stakeholders to Define Our Future

Third quarter, Jul-Sep 2025 (Compared to Jul-Sep 2024)

  • Net sales amounted to 15.5 (17.2) MEUR.
  • Gross margin amounted to 22 (24)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 0.5 (-0.2) MEUR.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.24 (-0.40) EUR.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1.5 (2.7) MEUR.
  • The number of employees stood at 114 (181) at the end of the period.
  • Discussions have continued with our financial partners, and the company is still depending on additional financing to support its business activities going forward.

Year-to-date, Jan-Sep 2025 (Compared to Jan-Sep 2024)

  • Net sales amounted to 44.2 (54.5) MEUR.
  • Gross margin amounted to 26 (30)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.4 (3.1) MEUR.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.51 (-0.44) EUR.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 2.1 (8.9) MEUR.
KPIs Q3 2025
KEUR		2025-07-01
2025-09-30		2024-07-01
2024-09-30		2025-01-01
2025-09-30		2024-01-01
2024-09-30		2024-01-01
2024-12-31






Net Sales15 49817 21644 20754 46979 936
Share of revenue derived from Owned IP6%10%7%12%10%
Gross margin %22%24%26%30%30%
Adjusted EBITDA522-1641 4443 1056 763
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %3%-1%3%6%8%
EBITDA11-751-5465 16617 829
EBITDA Margin0%-4%-1%9%22%
Adjusted EBIT-9 237-15 705-12 229-16 695-16 996
Adjusted EBIT Margin %-60%-91%-28%-31%-21%
EBIT-9 748-16 293-14 219-14 634-19 146
EBIT Margin %-63%-95%-32%-27%-24%
Total Headcount114181114181124

For More Information, please contact:

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

Henrik Resmark, CFO
E-mail: cfo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-05 07:30 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.