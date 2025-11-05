Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q3 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (November 5, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the third quarter of 2025.

Working With All Stakeholders to Define Our Future

Third quarter, Jul-Sep 2025 (Compared to Jul-Sep 2024)

Net sales amounted to 15.5 (17.2) MEUR.

Gross margin amounted to 22 (24)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 0.5 (-0.2) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -0.24 (-0.40) EUR.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1.5 (2.7) MEUR.

The number of employees stood at 114 (181) at the end of the period.

Discussions have continued with our financial partners, and the company is still depending on additional financing to support its business activities going forward.

Year-to-date, Jan-Sep 2025 (Compared to Jan-Sep 2024)

Net sales amounted to 44.2 (54.5) MEUR.

Gross margin amounted to 26 (30)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.4 (3.1) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -0.51 (-0.44) EUR.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 2.1 (8.9) MEUR.

KPIs Q3 2025

KEUR 2025-07-01

2025-09-30 2024-07-01

2024-09-30 2025-01-01

2025-09-30 2024-01-01

2024-09-30 2024-01-01

2024-12-31











Net Sales 15 498 17 216 44 207 54 469 79 936 Share of revenue derived from Owned IP 6% 10% 7% 12% 10% Gross margin % 22% 24% 26% 30% 30% Adjusted EBITDA 522 -164 1 444 3 105 6 763 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 3% -1% 3% 6% 8% EBITDA 11 -751 -546 5 166 17 829 EBITDA Margin 0% -4% -1% 9% 22% Adjusted EBIT -9 237 -15 705 -12 229 -16 695 -16 996 Adjusted EBIT Margin % -60% -91% -28% -31% -21% EBIT -9 748 -16 293 -14 219 -14 634 -19 146 EBIT Margin % -63% -95% -32% -27% -24% Total Headcount 114 181 114 181 124

