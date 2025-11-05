Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q3 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (November 5, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the third quarter of 2025.
Working With All Stakeholders to Define Our Future
Third quarter, Jul-Sep 2025 (Compared to Jul-Sep 2024)
- Net sales amounted to 15.5 (17.2) MEUR.
- Gross margin amounted to 22 (24)%.
- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 0.5 (-0.2) MEUR.
- Earnings per share amounted to -0.24 (-0.40) EUR.
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1.5 (2.7) MEUR.
- The number of employees stood at 114 (181) at the end of the period.
- Discussions have continued with our financial partners, and the company is still depending on additional financing to support its business activities going forward.
Year-to-date, Jan-Sep 2025 (Compared to Jan-Sep 2024)
- Net sales amounted to 44.2 (54.5) MEUR.
- Gross margin amounted to 26 (30)%.
- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.4 (3.1) MEUR.
- Earnings per share amounted to -0.51 (-0.44) EUR.
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 2.1 (8.9) MEUR.
|KPIs Q3 2025
KEUR
|2025-07-01
2025-09-30
|2024-07-01
2024-09-30
|2025-01-01
2025-09-30
|2024-01-01
2024-09-30
|2024-01-01
2024-12-31
|Net Sales
|15 498
|17 216
|44 207
|54 469
|79 936
|Share of revenue derived from Owned IP
|6%
|10%
|7%
|12%
|10%
|Gross margin %
|22%
|24%
|26%
|30%
|30%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|522
|-164
|1 444
|3 105
|6 763
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|3%
|-1%
|3%
|6%
|8%
|EBITDA
|11
|-751
|-546
|5 166
|17 829
|EBITDA Margin
|0%
|-4%
|-1%
|9%
|22%
|Adjusted EBIT
|-9 237
|-15 705
|-12 229
|-16 695
|-16 996
|Adjusted EBIT Margin %
|-60%
|-91%
|-28%
|-31%
|-21%
|EBIT
|-9 748
|-16 293
|-14 219
|-14 634
|-19 146
|EBIT Margin %
|-63%
|-95%
|-32%
|-27%
|-24%
|Total Headcount
|114
|181
|114
|181
|124
