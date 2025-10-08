SMX Public Limited: Rolling Stone Leads an Editorial Chorus Spotlighting SMX's Recycling Platform Mint

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Every so often, culture catches up to innovation - and Rolling Stone was first to say it out loud. When a publication built on spotting the next big thing declares that plastic promises are dead and proof is the new flex, it's not just another sustainability story. It's a generational pivot. From there, USA Today, The Straits Times, Morning Honey, OPIS, and The Los Angeles Tribune joined the chorus, each showing how SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is turning the circular economy into something the world can finally verify. And profit from.

Rolling Stone didn't romanticize the movement; it reframed it. Sustainability doesn't need more slogans - it needs evidence. SMX provides it. Its molecular marking technology gives materials a digital memory - a fingerprint that stays with every product through recycling, reuse, or resale. Circularity ceased to be a concept the moment SMX made it measurable.

Then, USA Today grounded that cultural shift with numbers. The $824 billion plastics market isn't short on ambition; it's short on traceability - exactly what SMX's platform delivers. When a product can prove where it came from, what it's made of, and how it moves, the result isn't just cleaner reporting; it's fewer losses, fewer disputes, and stronger margins. That's the moment proof stops being paperwork and starts becoming profit.

From Pop Culture to Policy

The conversation didn't stop with the mainstream. The Straits Times highlighted Singapore's digital passport for plastics - a framework that could easily plug into SMX's technology across ASEAN. OPIS detailed how digitalizing waste turns landfill costs into certified assets, while Morning Honey made the connection between transparent supply chains and fairer consumer outcomes. Even Sourcing Journal picked up the signal, tracing SMX's molecular markers through lambskin and leather to make fashion accountability more than just a talking point.

And then came the mic drop. The Los Angeles Tribune captured the transition in one headline: "Carbon Credits Had Their Day." The replacement? SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) - a blockchain-verified proof system that turns recycled materials into tradable assets. The cultural script flipped: sustainability stopped asking for attention and started commanding value.

The Proof Movement

Together, these voices aren't reporting a trend - they're acknowledging a shift. Culture, policy, and commerce have aligned around the same reality: transparency wins. When Rolling Stone calls you a flex, USA Today calls you a market, and The Straits Times covers your framework, the story isn't being written. It's being proven.

This isn't a lifestyle fad or a compliance checkbox. SMX's technology spans plastics, rubber, textiles, metals, and electronics, giving every material its own digital identity in a world that's finally demanding transparency, rather than politely asking for it. Governments see the regulatory solution. Brands see measurable accountability. Investors see the scalability.

That's a win for everyone - especially the planet. It's taken time, but now, with culture, commerce, and policy all echoing the same note, SMX isn't chasing headlines anymore. It's inspiring them. Every collaboration, every pilot, every policy partnership adds to the growing proof that transparency isn't a promise; it's the new standard.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

