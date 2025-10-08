Hitachi Rail Showcases its Vision for the Future of Mobility at Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Rail participated in the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC) 2025 in Abu Dhabi as an exhibitor, showcasing its next generation mobility systems and its commitment to supporting the UAE's mobility plans.

With 220 exhibitors and 20,000 industry leaders participating, GRTIEC has become one of the world's primary gatherings of rail and mobility professionals. Visitors to the company's booth witnessed Hitachi Rail's vision for the future of an industry offering more sustainable, connected and intelligent transport solutions that increase efficiency, network resilience and passenger satisfaction.

Hitachi Rail's flagship projects and platforms were on display including HMAX, its digital asset management platform, which was one of the most prominent among them. The cutting-edge HMAX platform combines Hitachi Rail's wealth of experience with the unique breadth of digital expertise of the wider Hitachi Group. Deployed on over 2000 trains, HMAX enables enhanced monitoring and management of railway systems by processing and integrating large volumes of data into a single platform, helping operators optimize their trains, signalling and infrastructure management.

"The GRTIEC's 2025 conference has become one of the world's leading rail events, bringing together the industry's global players, and providing a platform for meaningful conversations defining its future direction," Giuseppe Marino, Hitachi Rail's CEO said. "Hitachi Rail is committed to continue partnering with the UAE on its innovative and fast progressing infrastructure journey, building the connected, sustainable mobility networks that will shape the nation's future."

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. The company solves customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting its customers' digital transformation: "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, Hitachi aims for growth through co-creation with their customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Rail:

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport.

With revenues of over €7bn and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world's best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local - with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.

Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems - from high quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signalling, smart operations and payment systems.

Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high speed bullet train, draws on the digital and AI expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. Hitachi Group's revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totalled €581.6 bn / ¥9,783.3 bn, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide.

Find out more by visiting hitachirail.com or the press site here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791622/Hitachi_Booth_GRTIEC_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitachi-rail-showcases-its-vision-for-the-future-of-mobility-at-global-rail-transport-infrastructure-exhibition-and-conference-2025-in-abu-dhabi-302578540.html