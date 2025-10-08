DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 08-Oct-2025 / 16:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 October 2025 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Company's Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 30 October 2025 at 11:00 GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 GMT on 29 October 2025, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Numis Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numis.com/funds FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

