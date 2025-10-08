Anzeige
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
08-Oct-2025 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

8 October 2025 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LSE: CREI), is pleased to announce that the Company's Investment Manager, Richard 
Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 30 October 2025 at 11:00 GMT. 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. 

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 GMT on 29 October 2025, or 
at any time during the live presentation. 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT via: 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor 

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be 
invited. 

- Ends - 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Numis              
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel     Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  404542 
EQS News ID:  2210186 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210186&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2025 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
