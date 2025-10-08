Regulatory News:

At its meeting today chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Sopra Steria's Board of Directors duly noted Cyril Malargé's decision to pursue a new opportunity and to step down as Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors thanked Cyril Malargé for his contribution to the Group's development over the past several years.

The process of appointing a new Chief Executive Officer has been launched in accordance with the procedure updated each year by the Nomination, Governance, Ethics Corporate Responsibility Committee. The transition will be overseen by a small team organised around the Group's Chief Operating Officer.

The Board of Directors and its Chairman expressed their full confidence in the quality and experience of Sopra Steria's management team who is fully committed to the ongoing implementation of the Group's strategy.

Sopra Steria will report its quarterly revenue, as planned, on 29 October 2025 before market open. The Group's full-year targets for 2025, as set out in the press release dated 25 July 2025, remain unchanged.

