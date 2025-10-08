Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
08-Oct-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  08/10/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     9,649 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         596.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         596.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         596.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,965,270 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,426,095. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

8 October 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 8 October 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
596.0000                   9,649

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
2000       596.00           12:30:43         00077345953TRLO0          XLON 
 
1400       596.00           12:30:43         00077345954TRLO0          XLON 
 
2208       596.00           13:09:03         00077347599TRLO0          XLON 
 
292       596.00           13:09:03         00077347600TRLO0          XLON 
 
129       596.00           13:09:04         00077347601TRLO0          XLON 
 
785       596.00           13:12:35         00077347869TRLO0          XLON 
 
49        596.00           13:12:38         00077347886TRLO0          XLON 
 
130       596.00           13:28:22         00077349000TRLO0          XLON 
 
128       596.00           14:08:22         00077350978TRLO0          XLON 
 
507       596.00           14:08:23         00077350979TRLO0          XLON 
 
373       596.00           14:08:26         00077350980TRLO0          XLON 
 
128       596.00           14:31:02         00077352433TRLO0          XLON 
 
82        596.00           14:31:05         00077352440TRLO0          XLON 
 
7        596.00           14:52:44         00077353897TRLO0          XLON 
 
128       596.00           14:52:45         00077353898TRLO0          XLON 
 
318       596.00           14:52:47         00077353899TRLO0          XLON 
 
138       596.00           15:17:54         00077355443TRLO0          XLON 
 
130       596.00           15:21:02         00077355694TRLO0          XLON 
 
127       596.00           15:41:42         00077357242TRLO0          XLON 
 
94        596.00           15:58:04         00077358369TRLO0          XLON 
 
34        596.00           15:58:04         00077358370TRLO0          XLON 
 
24        596.00           16:04:18         00077358784TRLO0          XLON 
 
206       596.00           16:10:02         00077359117TRLO0          XLON 
 
137       596.00           16:11:05         00077359184TRLO0          XLON 
 
94        596.00           16:20:37         00077359995TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        596.00           16:35:15         00077360962TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404544 
EQS News ID:  2210216 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210216&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
