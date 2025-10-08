DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 08-Oct-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 08/10/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 9,649 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 596.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 596.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 596.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,965,270 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,426,095. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

8 October 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 8 October 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 596.0000 9,649

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 2000 596.00 12:30:43 00077345953TRLO0 XLON 1400 596.00 12:30:43 00077345954TRLO0 XLON 2208 596.00 13:09:03 00077347599TRLO0 XLON 292 596.00 13:09:03 00077347600TRLO0 XLON 129 596.00 13:09:04 00077347601TRLO0 XLON 785 596.00 13:12:35 00077347869TRLO0 XLON 49 596.00 13:12:38 00077347886TRLO0 XLON 130 596.00 13:28:22 00077349000TRLO0 XLON 128 596.00 14:08:22 00077350978TRLO0 XLON 507 596.00 14:08:23 00077350979TRLO0 XLON 373 596.00 14:08:26 00077350980TRLO0 XLON 128 596.00 14:31:02 00077352433TRLO0 XLON 82 596.00 14:31:05 00077352440TRLO0 XLON 7 596.00 14:52:44 00077353897TRLO0 XLON 128 596.00 14:52:45 00077353898TRLO0 XLON 318 596.00 14:52:47 00077353899TRLO0 XLON 138 596.00 15:17:54 00077355443TRLO0 XLON 130 596.00 15:21:02 00077355694TRLO0 XLON 127 596.00 15:41:42 00077357242TRLO0 XLON 94 596.00 15:58:04 00077358369TRLO0 XLON 34 596.00 15:58:04 00077358370TRLO0 XLON 24 596.00 16:04:18 00077358784TRLO0 XLON 206 596.00 16:10:02 00077359117TRLO0 XLON 137 596.00 16:11:05 00077359184TRLO0 XLON 94 596.00 16:20:37 00077359995TRLO0 XLON 1 596.00 16:35:15 00077360962TRLO0 XLON

