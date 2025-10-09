

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), a Dutch company that develops, produces, and markets semiconductor manufacturing equipment, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Marco Pieters as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer with immediate effect.



The Supervisory Board also plans to reappoint Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen for a four-year term, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Frédéric Schneider-Maunoury for a two-year term with effect from the 2026 AGM.



Marco Pieters will report to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Christophe Fouquet.



Marco Pieters brings over 25 years of experience to the company, and most recently served as Executive Vice President.



Additionally, the company's Supervisory Board stated its plan to appoint Pieters to the Board of Management at its next Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 22, 2026.



On Wednesday, ASML Holding closed trading, 1.45% lesser at $987.81. ASML Holding closed in the overnight trading, 0.42% higher at $991.98 on the Nasdaq.



