Great Place To Work® and Fortune Europe have recognised Experian as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe for 2025.

It is the first time Experian has made the list. More than 1.5 million workers were surveyed across Europe indicating the scale of the achievement and the high level of trust Experian employees have in the organisation.

The survey covered a wide range of workplace experiences. Employees provided feedback on workplace respect, well-being support, growth and recognition opportunities, fairness in pay and promotions, pride in their work and teams, the meaning and impact of their roles, and whether they feel cared for, enjoy their colleagues, or can bring their authentic selves to work.

Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer, Experian, said: "Being named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe is a proud moment for us at Experian. It's a reflection of the culture we've built-where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow. This recognition belongs to our teams who bring their passion and commitment every day. It's their energy that makes Experian not just a great place to work, but a place where great work happens."

Since it first began working with Great Place To Work in 2021, Experian has continued to build on its commitment to putting its employees first by fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture. Reasons for Experian being recognised as a Great Place To Work include:

An inclusive and welcoming culture, which empowers employees to feel included and part of a team, as well as being able to bring their full self to work

Close collaboration with colleagues, who are driven to work and innovate together

A focus on growth, training and development of employees so they can meet their individual goals

The 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe list is the most comprehensive measure of the employee experience, based on Great Place To Work's proprietary Trust Index Survey. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, validating against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses from employees regardless of their role, department, or status in the company are honored with placement on the list.

To be eligible, companies must have 500 or more employees and be represented on at least one national Best Workplaces List in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom during 2024 or early 2025.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best in Europe," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

"These companies earned this recognition based on the trust that has been built within the organisation. Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and their organisation. This unlocks their creativity, which delivers profits and heals the planet at the same time."

