OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge AB: First Patient Enrolled in UCLA Patient Engagement Study

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing an innovative treatment for oral pain relief, today announced that University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has enrolled its first patient in the patient engagement study for BupiZenge.

Led by Principal Investigator Dr. Michelle Ann Eala, the patient engagement study leverages UCLA's expertise in oncology and radiation therapy to engage patients and clinicians, providing valuable data to inform the clinical development of BupiZenge. This non-opioid lozenge offers localized, long-lasting relief from severe oral pain associated with cancer treatments, addressing a significant gap in current care options.

The study will recruit up to 45 patients to provide insights supporting the Company's European Clinical Trial Application (CTA) later this year. Results will be published by UCLA at a later date, and the collaboration aims to explore potential pathways toward a future Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the United States for BupiZenge.

"We are honored to collaborate with UCLA, a world-leading institution in cancer research and patient care," said Christina Junvik, Head of Regulatory at OncoZenge. "It is great to see the study kick off, and we look forward to the results later this year. This collaboration is really important for us both short term for our European program, as well as longer term in shaping our approach to the US market."

Robert K. Chin, MD, PhD, Radiation Oncologist at UCLA Health, added: "Oral mucositis remains a debilitating side effect for many cancer patients undergoing treatment. Collaborating with OncoZenge on this patient engagement study allows us to amplify patient voices and explore innovative solutions like BupiZenge, with an eye toward future clinical advancements in the US."

This initiative builds on OncoZenge's ongoing Phase III preparations in Europe and underscores the Company's commitment to develop partnerships in support of advancing BupiZenge in key markets globally.

About UCLA Health, Westwood Radiation Oncology and Robert K. Chin, MD, PhD;

https://www.uclahealth.org/providers/robert-chin

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



