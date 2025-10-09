Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
09.10.25 | 08:13
0,500 Euro
-1,38 % -0,007
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 08:45 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge AB: First Patient Enrolled in UCLA Patient Engagement Study

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing an innovative treatment for oral pain relief, today announced that University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has enrolled its first patient in the patient engagement study for BupiZenge.

Led by Principal Investigator Dr. Michelle Ann Eala, the patient engagement study leverages UCLA's expertise in oncology and radiation therapy to engage patients and clinicians, providing valuable data to inform the clinical development of BupiZenge. This non-opioid lozenge offers localized, long-lasting relief from severe oral pain associated with cancer treatments, addressing a significant gap in current care options.

The study will recruit up to 45 patients to provide insights supporting the Company's European Clinical Trial Application (CTA) later this year. Results will be published by UCLA at a later date, and the collaboration aims to explore potential pathways toward a future Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the United States for BupiZenge.

"We are honored to collaborate with UCLA, a world-leading institution in cancer research and patient care," said Christina Junvik, Head of Regulatory at OncoZenge. "It is great to see the study kick off, and we look forward to the results later this year. This collaboration is really important for us both short term for our European program, as well as longer term in shaping our approach to the US market."

Robert K. Chin, MD, PhD, Radiation Oncologist at UCLA Health, added: "Oral mucositis remains a debilitating side effect for many cancer patients undergoing treatment. Collaborating with OncoZenge on this patient engagement study allows us to amplify patient voices and explore innovative solutions like BupiZenge, with an eye toward future clinical advancements in the US."

This initiative builds on OncoZenge's ongoing Phase III preparations in Europe and underscores the Company's commitment to develop partnerships in support of advancing BupiZenge in key markets globally.

About UCLA Health, Westwood Radiation Oncology and Robert K. Chin, MD, PhD;
https://www.uclahealth.org/providers/robert-chin

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.

Contacts
Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

About
OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

OncoZenge AB
Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser
OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.