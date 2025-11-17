OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Strengthens Advisory Board with Co-Inventor Dr. Torben Mogensen Ahead of Phase III Trial for BupiZenge

OncoZenge AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ONCOZ), a pharmaceutical company developing BupiZenge, an innovative non-opioid therapy for treating oral pain, today announces the addition of Dr. Torben Mogensen to its Advisory Board. Dr. Mogensen joins a team of renowned experts in oncology and cancer care.

Dr. Mogensen and his team were the original inventors of bupivacaine-based lozenges, backed by extensive research and clinical trials in Denmark. As part of the OncoZenge Advisory Board, Dr. Mogensen will provide strategic guidance and consultation to support the upcoming Phase III trial of BupiZenge in Europe. His extensive background in anesthesiology, pain management, and healthcare innovation complements the scientific advisory board's expertise in addressing the challenges of oral mucositis and cancer care.



"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mogensen to our Advisory Board," said Stian Kildal, CEO of OncoZenge. "His decades of experience in pain treatment and real-world application of bupivacaine lozenges in patient settings will be invaluable as we advance toward our target to enroll the first patient in our Phase III program in Q2 next year."



Dr. Torben Mogensen shared: "Oral mucositis is a significant challenge for cancer patients, causing severe pain that impacts treatment adherence and quality of life. OncoZenge's innovative approach with BupiZenge offers a promising non-opioid solution. I am, and have always been, deeply committed to bringing this therapy to patients. I look forward to contributing my expertise in anesthesiology and pain management to achieve this goal."



About Dr. Torben Mogensen, MD, PhD

Dr. Torben Mogensen is a distinguished Danish anesthesiologist and healthcare innovator, specializing in anesthesiology since 1991. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1995 and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 2012. His career began as a medical student inspired by a childhood appendicitis operation, evolving into a researcher focused on pain treatment. He served as Medical Director at Hvidovre Hospital from 2003 to 2015, where he patented drugs for pain management. Post-retirement from that role, he has mentored life-science startups through the Nordic Mentor Network for Entrepreneurship (NOME), addressing innovation barriers in healthcare. He has held positions as Professor at Lanzhou University, Gansu Province, since 2015. Dr. Mogensen is Chairman of the Danish Lung Association (Lungeforeningen) since 2019. With over 30 years in the sector, Dr. Mogensen has received accolades, including the 2018 Chinese Government Friendship Award for his contributions to medical collaboration.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



About

OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

