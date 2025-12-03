OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge and Molteni expand partnership: Molteni to assume commercial manufacturing of BupiZenge for Europe

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing BupiZenge, an innovative non-opioid therapy for treating oral pain, today announces an amended agreement with its strategic partner Molteni Farmaceutici ("Molteni"). The amendment expands the existing partnership and supports the commercialization of the drug candidate BupiZenge in Europe.

Expanded agreement secures robust, high-volume supply for BupiZenge

Under the new terms of the amended agreement, Molteni will assume responsibility for the high-volume, commercial-scale manufacturing of BupiZenge for the European market.

The expanded partnership signifies a strong commitment from both parties and demonstrates shared confidence in BupiZenge's unique patient benefits and significant market potential. By leveraging Molteni's manufacturing expertise and established infrastructure, OncoZenge secures a clear and scalable path to the European market, reinforcing its asset-light business model.

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with OncoZenge. Our commitment to establish commercial volume manufacturing for BupiZenge in Europe is a testament to our firm belief in this product and its potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. This step aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and enhances our ability to prepare for a successful market launch. We are fully committed to ensuring a reliable and scalable supply chain to meet the anticipated demand" - Gianluca Corbinelli, CEO of Molteni Farmaceutici

"Molteni is an ideal partner to assume responsibility for commercial supply of BupiZenge, considering their supply management expertise and our existing partnership for the launch and distribution of BupiZenge in Europe. This allows OncoZenge to remain lean and focused on development and regulatory milestones, while our partner scales up manufacturing capabilities. This deepening of our partnership not only de-risks the commercial supply chain but also highlights the shared conviction we have in BupiZenge's future success" - Stian Kildal, CEO of OncoZenge

About BupiZenge

BupiZenge is a novel, non-opioid lozenge being developed for the treatment of oral pain, with an initial focus on pain associated with oral mucositis, a debilitating side effect of cancer treatment.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



Contacts

Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

About

OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

OncoZenge AB

Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser

OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.