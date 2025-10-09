Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056
NASDAQ
08.10.25 | 21:59
1,510 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Receives Silver Award from UK Armed Forces Covenant

Award Recognizes Rackspace's Commitment to Veterans and Military Families

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2025Silver Award recognizing employers who have shown exceptional support to the armed forces community including reservists, veterans and military families.

Employers recognized have gone beyond the UK Armed Forces Covenantcommitments to embed supportive employee policies, promote defence values, and advocate for service personnel in the civilian workforce with policies that include:

  • Paid leave for reservist training and mobilisation
  • Active veteran recruitment and retention policies
  • Flexible support for military families
  • Visible leadership endorsement of the Armed Forces Covenant

"Rackspace Technology is proud to support those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families," said Victoria Driscoll Senior Director, Professional Services Delivery Rackspace Technology. "We are committed to ensuring our employee policies support active reservists, veterans and their families."

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

"Disclaimer - This press release contains information that is believed to be accurate as of the date of publication. Rackspace Technology® makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness or accuracy of the information contained herein. The company reserves the right to update or modify this information without prior notice. References to third-party organizations, awards, or programs are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement by those organizations of Rackspace Technology's products or services. All trademarks, service marks, and company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners."

Media Contact: Cheryl Amerine, publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a965d4e0-d59a-4d26-ab81-73f4f0c8d95a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.