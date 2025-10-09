Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Receives Silver Award from UK Armed Forces Covenant

Award Recognizes Rackspace's Commitment to Veterans and Military Families

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2025Silver Award recognizing employers who have shown exceptional support to the armed forces community including reservists, veterans and military families.

Employers recognized have gone beyond the UK Armed Forces Covenantcommitments to embed supportive employee policies, promote defence values, and advocate for service personnel in the civilian workforce with policies that include:

Paid leave for reservist training and mobilisation

Active veteran recruitment and retention policies

Flexible support for military families

Visible leadership endorsement of the Armed Forces Covenant

"Rackspace Technology is proud to support those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families," said Victoria Driscoll Senior Director, Professional Services Delivery Rackspace Technology. "We are committed to ensuring our employee policies support active reservists, veterans and their families."

