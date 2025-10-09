EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group investor call recording on the public bond offering



09.10.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On October 8, 2025, Eleving Group held an investor call during which the Group's CEO, Modestas Sudnius, and CFO, Maris Kreics, presented the current public bond offering, shared insights into Eleving Group's recent financial performance and future plans, and answered participants' questions.



The recording of the investor call may be accessed here , while the corresponding presentation is available here .



As reported previously, Eleving Group has launched a senior secured bond issue with the aim of raising up to EUR 250 million. Within this offering, investors from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, and Luxembourg can purchase the company's senior secured bonds (ISIN XS3167361651) with an annual interest rate of at least 9.5%. The public offering will run until 17 October 13:00 CEST / 14:00 EEST (subject to early closing).



The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1,000, and the annual interest rate is at least 9.5%. The final rate will be determined and announced on 17 October 2025. Interest payments will be made twice a year - on 31 March and 30 September of each year. The first payment is expected to be made on 31 March 2026. The bonds will mature five years after their issuance - on 24 October 2030.



Existing Eleving Group bondholders who have purchased the 2021/2026 bonds (ISIN XS2393240887) may exchange their bonds for new ones until 15 October.



The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg as well as other information and required documents regarding the subscription of the EUR 2025/2030 Bonds are available on the Company's website .



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



09.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

