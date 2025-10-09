

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.603 billion, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $2.930 billion, or $2.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.137 billion or $2.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $23.937 billion from $23.319 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.603 Bln. vs. $2.930 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $23.937 Bln vs. $23.319 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News