Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Spotlight VETGuardian Zero Touch Monitor in October "Fourth Friday at Four" Webinar

Live session on October 24th will showcase how the VETGuardian Monitor enhances patient care, improves workflow efficiency, and expands global market opportunities

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic device products for equine and companion animals, today announced that its upcoming "Fourth Friday at Four" webinar series, to be held on October 24, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET, will feature a deep dive into Zomedica's VETGuardian Zero Touch monitoring platform.

Key Learning Points

Market Expansion Opportunity: The veterinary monitoring market is projected to reach $720 million in 2025, growing at ~8% annually through 2029, creating a sizable addressable market for the VETGuardian monitor. Differentiated Technology: The VETGuardian monitor is the only Zero Touch solution offering continuous monitoring without wires or contact, improving animal welfare and clinical workflow efficiency. Strengthened Portfolio Value: The VETGuardian monitor adds a high-growth technology to Zomedica's expanding platform of gold-standard therapeutics and advanced diagnostics, creating multiple revenue streams.



The October 24th webinar will highlight how the VETGuardian monitor is reshaping veterinary monitoring through its pioneering Zero Touch approach. Unlike traditional systems that require wires or contact devices, the VETGuardian monitor leverages advanced radar and imaging technology to continuously capture patient vital signs, heart rate, respiration, and body temperature, all without physical contact. This innovation reduces patient stress, enhances safety for veterinary teams, and provides ongoing monitoring for critical cases.

With broader adoption of telemedicine and growing demand for personalized pet care, Zomedica believes the VETGuardian monitor represents not only a clinical advancement but also a significant growth driver in the veterinary monitoring market.

The Fourth Friday at Four webinars are designed to connect Zomedica directly with veterinarians, investors, and stakeholders, offering educational insight into the Company's expanding portfolio of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The October 24th session will be available via live webcast, with details and registration accessible on the Company's website.

Sign up to join at: https://sholink.to/OctoberFourthFriday

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, the VETGuardian® Zero TouchTMmonitoring system, and Vetigel® hemostatic gel that rapidly stops bleeding-each designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $59 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

